Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

Graduate students welcome! Beautiful, cozy 4 bedroom home tucked away in Fernwood Manor with laminate wood flooring and ceramic tiling throughout. Get away from the hustle and bustle of Gainesville city traffic while still being located close to everything. Publix and many local restaurants and shops located within a few minute drive. Large living area can be used as a 2nd common area displays an aesthetic fireplace and large windows allowing for plenty of natural sunlight. Features a kiln-ready Florida room and screened in patio overlooking a charming backyard. Carport attached to the home. Washer and dryer included. No cats, please. 1 small dog allowed with a $250 pet deposit. This home has plenty of character and is a must-see!