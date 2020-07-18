2136 Southwest 39 Drive

Amenities

Mill Run 3 BR/1.5 BA townhouse condo with laminate floor through all the rooms, patio and balcony, fenced back yard, new appliance including central air conditioning, range/oven/washer/dryer/ dish washer/ and disposal; community pool, on the bus route, close to Forest Park playground ,UF, Butler Plaza and oks mall.

Must have minimum credit score 650. No Smoking Allowed. Max. 2 pets allowed ( 30 Ibs), $250 fee/pet/year.**The following dog breeds will not be allowed: German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds. Service animals with documentation are not considered pets.Application fee: $35/adult.