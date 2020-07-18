All apartments in Gainesville
2136 Southwest 39 Drive

2136 Southwest 39th Drive · (352) 871-5837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2136 Southwest 39th Drive, Gainesville, FL 32607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2136 Mill Run · Avail. Aug 1

$985

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
Mill Run 3 BR/1.5 BA townhouse condo with laminate floor through all the rooms, patio and balcony, fenced back yard, new appliance including central air conditioning, range/oven/washer/dryer/ dish washer/ and disposal; community pool, on the bus route, close to Forest Park playground ,UF, Butler Plaza and oks mall.
Must have minimum credit score 650. No Smoking Allowed. Max. 2 pets allowed ( 30 Ibs), $250 fee/pet/year.**The following dog breeds will not be allowed: German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds. Service animals with documentation are not considered pets.Application fee: $35/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Southwest 39 Drive have any available units?
2136 Southwest 39 Drive has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 Southwest 39 Drive have?
Some of 2136 Southwest 39 Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Southwest 39 Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Southwest 39 Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Southwest 39 Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2136 Southwest 39 Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2136 Southwest 39 Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2136 Southwest 39 Drive offers parking.
Does 2136 Southwest 39 Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2136 Southwest 39 Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Southwest 39 Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2136 Southwest 39 Drive has a pool.
Does 2136 Southwest 39 Drive have accessible units?
No, 2136 Southwest 39 Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Southwest 39 Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 Southwest 39 Drive has units with dishwashers.
