8834 DUNES COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym game room playground pool internet access tennis court trash valet volleyball court

Located just 6 miles from Disney World this amazing 4 bedroom/2bath unfurnished 1st floor condo sits in a gated luxury resort on fifty landscaped acres. The property boasts two pools including a lagoon style walk-in pool, complete with a “splash pad" .. This unit is located conveniently near one of the pools, just grab your towel and walk a few steps to the pool and adjacent picnic area! Free Wifi in unit and throughout the complex, a washer and dryer, valet trash pickup from your door is included. Amenities include an upscale clubhouse with conference and game rooms; tennis, volleyball and basketball courts; an exquisite fitness center, a playground, golf cage, nature path and car washing facilities. Standards for occupancy require a 640+ credit score, a good rental history and gross monthly income of 2 1/2 times rent rate for one tenant. Use of this unit through any other income producing method is strictly prohibited! At Legacy Dunes you'll feel like you are on vacation every day.