All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 8834 DUNES COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
8834 DUNES COURT
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

8834 DUNES COURT

8834 Dunes Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8834 Dunes Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
Located just 6 miles from Disney World this amazing 4 bedroom/2bath unfurnished 1st floor condo sits in a gated luxury resort on fifty landscaped acres. The property boasts two pools including a lagoon style walk-in pool, complete with a “splash pad" .. This unit is located conveniently near one of the pools, just grab your towel and walk a few steps to the pool and adjacent picnic area! Free Wifi in unit and throughout the complex, a washer and dryer, valet trash pickup from your door is included. Amenities include an upscale clubhouse with conference and game rooms; tennis, volleyball and basketball courts; an exquisite fitness center, a playground, golf cage, nature path and car washing facilities. Standards for occupancy require a 640+ credit score, a good rental history and gross monthly income of 2 1/2 times rent rate for one tenant. Use of this unit through any other income producing method is strictly prohibited! At Legacy Dunes you'll feel like you are on vacation every day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8834 DUNES COURT have any available units?
8834 DUNES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8834 DUNES COURT have?
Some of 8834 DUNES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8834 DUNES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8834 DUNES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8834 DUNES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8834 DUNES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8834 DUNES COURT offer parking?
No, 8834 DUNES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8834 DUNES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8834 DUNES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8834 DUNES COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8834 DUNES COURT has a pool.
Does 8834 DUNES COURT have accessible units?
No, 8834 DUNES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8834 DUNES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8834 DUNES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8834 DUNES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8834 DUNES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College