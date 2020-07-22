Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 1:00 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Four Corners apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
13 Units Available
Championsgate Village
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1389 sqft
Located in downtown ChampionsGate, near medical offices and restaurants. Ample on-site amenities including a large clubhouse, cyber cafe, outdoor living room and poolside cabana. Bark park for pets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 12:48 PM
$
24 Units Available
Championsgate Village
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
Results within 5 miles of Four Corners
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
37 Units Available
Signature Lakes
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 09:22 AM
$
23 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
22 Units Available
Celebration
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Four Corners
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
37 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
14 Units Available
Williamsburg
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1426 sqft
Reserve your new address TODAY! Live, Dine, Shop, Play, and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options - that's life at Ancora Apartments.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
22 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,276
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
32 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
$
15 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Clermont Town Center
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,298
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
13 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,293
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,197
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
20 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1290 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
48 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
26 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
City Guide for Four Corners, FL

As the poet Allen Autry Sr. once wrote, "I am Florida! I was born 'midst the eye of the hurricane, placed by God as the southernmost outpost in this land of the free." Its a good bet that those who live in Four Corners feel the same way!

Four Corners can be found at the intersection of Osceola and Polk, Orange, and Lake Counties. It has the unique characteristics of being a part of four counties in Florida, hence its name in case you didn't notice. Over the years, the city has largely grown in population as well as popularity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Four Corners, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Four Corners apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Four Corners apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

