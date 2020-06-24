All apartments in Four Corners
3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD

3015 White Orchid Road · No Longer Available
Location

3015 White Orchid Road, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully furnished 2/2 townhome is in mint condition! Updated furnishings, throughout, beds , mattresses, pillows and linens. There are flat screen TV's in both the living room and master bedroom, private Jacuzzi with outside patio furniture, under a screened back patio, and basic cable is included in the rent! The community is quite and safe. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips, just bring your clothes. Property is located closely to shopping, restaurants, Old Town, Disney Springs, and all major Theme Parks. Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application. There is a $100.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. 12 month lease. *NO PETS*. Tenants are responsible for Jacuzzi maintenance. Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD have any available units?
3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD have?
Some of 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD offer parking?
No, 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD have a pool?
No, 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD has units with air conditioning.

