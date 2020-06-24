3015 WHITE ORCHID ROAD

Amenities

Fully furnished 2/2 townhome is in mint condition! Updated furnishings, throughout, beds , mattresses, pillows and linens. There are flat screen TV's in both the living room and master bedroom, private Jacuzzi with outside patio furniture, under a screened back patio, and basic cable is included in the rent! The community is quite and safe. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips, just bring your clothes. Property is located closely to shopping, restaurants, Old Town, Disney Springs, and all major Theme Parks. Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application. There is a $100.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. 12 month lease. *NO PETS*. Tenants are responsible for Jacuzzi maintenance. Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator