Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

149 HYPOLITA AVENUE

149 Hypolita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

149 Hypolita Avenue, Four Corners, FL 33897

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
This 5 bedroom 3 full bath pool home located in gated and guarded Solana resort. New paint, new laminate floor and carpet, new stainless steel appliances, new granite counter top are ready for move in. The master bedroom is downstairs with garden bath tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Spacious and high ceiling living room looks out the pool & spa area. Rent include cable TV, Internet, lawn-care, landscaping, pest control, private pool maintenance, 24 hours gate and guard service, and free use of community amenities (club house, fitness center, arcade game room, heated swimming pool, hot tub, mini golf, tiki bar and more). Sorry, no pet and no smoking are allowed. Prospects will undergo a credit / background check, and employment verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

