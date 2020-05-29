149 HYPOLITA AVENUE

Amenities

This 5 bedroom 3 full bath pool home located in gated and guarded Solana resort. New paint, new laminate floor and carpet, new stainless steel appliances, new granite counter top are ready for move in. The master bedroom is downstairs with garden bath tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Spacious and high ceiling living room looks out the pool & spa area. Rent include cable TV, Internet, lawn-care, landscaping, pest control, private pool maintenance, 24 hours gate and guard service, and free use of community amenities (club house, fitness center, arcade game room, heated swimming pool, hot tub, mini golf, tiki bar and more). Sorry, no pet and no smoking are allowed. Prospects will undergo a credit / background check, and employment verification.