920 Intracoastal Dr #702

702 AQUABLU is the Epitome of Fort Lauderdale Waterfront Living! AQUABLU consists of 35 luxurious residences with the finest amenities, including valet, concierge, state-of-the-art fitness room, salt water pool and available wake-free dockage. Unobstructed panoramic views of the Ocean & Intracoastal. Walk to the beach, spas, shopping and fine dining. 702 is Designer Decorated with the soothing, simple elegance of Modern Coastal design. Equipped with 4 tvs, induction cookware and all kitchen implements. Closets upgraded and customized and all window treatments are remote control. Can be leased annually for $9,900 a month or seasonally(90 day minimum) for $12,000 per month.