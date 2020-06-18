All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
920 Intracoastal Dr #702

920 Intracoastal Drive · (305) 778-4575
Location

920 Intracoastal Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$9,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
valet service
702 AQUABLU is the Epitome of Fort Lauderdale Waterfront Living! AQUABLU consists of 35 luxurious residences with the finest amenities, including valet, concierge, state-of-the-art fitness room, salt water pool and available wake-free dockage. Unobstructed panoramic views of the Ocean & Intracoastal. Walk to the beach, spas, shopping and fine dining. 702 is Designer Decorated with the soothing, simple elegance of Modern Coastal design. Equipped with 4 tvs, induction cookware and all kitchen implements. Closets upgraded and customized and all window treatments are remote control. Can be leased annually for $9,900 a month or seasonally(90 day minimum) for $12,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 have any available units?
920 Intracoastal Dr #702 has a unit available for $9,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 have?
Some of 920 Intracoastal Dr #702's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 currently offering any rent specials?
920 Intracoastal Dr #702 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 pet-friendly?
No, 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 offer parking?
No, 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 does not offer parking.
Does 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 have a pool?
Yes, 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 has a pool.
Does 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 have accessible units?
No, 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Intracoastal Dr #702 has units with dishwashers.
