920 Intracoastal Dr #702

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities concierge elevator gym pool valet service

702 AQUABLU is the Epitome of Fort Lauderdale Waterfront Living! AQUABLU consists of 35 luxurious residences with the finest amenities, including valet, concierge, state-of-the-art fitness room, salt water pool and available wake-free dockage. Unobstructed panoramic views of the Ocean & Intracoastal. Walk to the beach, spas, shopping and fine dining. 702 is Designer Decorated with the soothing, simple elegance of Modern Coastal design. Equipped with 4 tvs, induction cookware and all kitchen implements. Closets upgraded and customized and all window treatments are remote control. Can be leased annually for $9,900 a month or seasonally(90 day minimum) for $12,000 per month.