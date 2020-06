4240 Galt Ocean Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub sauna valet service

NOTHING EVEN COMES CLOSE!!!!! ALMOST 3,000 SF UNDER AIR! PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS FROM THE LIVING RM, MASTER SUITE & KITCHEN. THE 'WEST WING" FEATURES MAGNIFICENT INTRACOASTAL, CITY & SUNSET VIEWS FROM THE DEN & BOTH GUESTROOMS (W/EN SUITE BATHS & W-I-C'S)! ALL OF THESE ROOMS OPEN ONTO 2 BALCONIES W/600 SF OF OUTDOOR LIVING! THE KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, SS APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVENS & BREAKFAST RM. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH "HIS AND HER BATHS" & 2 W-I-C's. FOYER ENTRY, HUGE LIVING RM, FORMAL DINING RM, POWDER RM, LAUNDRY RM, 10 FT CEILINGS, MARBLE FLOORS & HURRICANE IMPACT GLASS MAKE THIS A PERFECT HOME! BUILT IN 2003, L'AMBIANCE IS THE "JEWEL OF THE GALT OCEAN MILE" 5 STAR LUXURY LIVING INCLUDES OCEANFRONT POOL, SPA, GYM, SAUNA/STEAM, 24 HR SECURITY, VALET PARKING & MORE.