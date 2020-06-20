3220 Bayview Dr

Amenities

Fantastic contemporary renovation in the heart of Coral Ridge. Pure white 32" x 32" porcelain tiles make this penthouse unit bright and airy. Privacy glass interior doors. Sleek kitchen cabinets accented by colorful rock backsplash and under cabinet lighting. Bathroom boasts Arabesque lantern tile work and sliding frameless door. Brand new AC unit and ductwork. Walk-in closet with custom cabinetry. Great Intracoastal community with a resort style pool. Building has a small private dock for fishing, launching a paddleboard or kayak. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, major highways and airports. Walk to the beach.