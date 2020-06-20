All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
3220 Bayview Dr
Last updated May 25 2020 at 4:56 AM

3220 Bayview Dr

3220 Bayview Drive · (954) 770-2093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3220 Bayview Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic contemporary renovation in the heart of Coral Ridge. Pure white 32" x 32" porcelain tiles make this penthouse unit bright and airy. Privacy glass interior doors. Sleek kitchen cabinets accented by colorful rock backsplash and under cabinet lighting. Bathroom boasts Arabesque lantern tile work and sliding frameless door. Brand new AC unit and ductwork. Walk-in closet with custom cabinetry. Great Intracoastal community with a resort style pool. Building has a small private dock for fishing, launching a paddleboard or kayak. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, major highways and airports. Walk to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Bayview Dr have any available units?
3220 Bayview Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Bayview Dr have?
Some of 3220 Bayview Dr's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Bayview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Bayview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Bayview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Bayview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3220 Bayview Dr offer parking?
No, 3220 Bayview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3220 Bayview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Bayview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Bayview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3220 Bayview Dr has a pool.
Does 3220 Bayview Dr have accessible units?
No, 3220 Bayview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Bayview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Bayview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
