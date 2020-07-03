7964 Fisher Island Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

This one of a kind newly renovated gem greets you with 20 foot ceilings, a skylight and ocean direct views of the Atlantic ocean, government cut and Miami downtown. This magnificent Penthouse showcases: a private elevator, east & west views with expansive terraces, 5 bedrooms + 1 staff bedroom, 7.5 bathrooms, marble floors throughout, 10 ft gas fireplace, formal dining room, a state of the art kitchen with top of the line appliances, butler's pantry, impact glass doors and many more features. The PH includes: 8 parking spaces, 1 golf cart, 3 assigned golf cart parking spaces and 1 storage. Experience Fisher Island living in this exceptional masterpiece! Easy to show.