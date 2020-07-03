All apartments in Fisher Island
Find more places like 7964 Fisher Island Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fisher Island, FL
/
7964 Fisher Island Dr
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:53 PM

7964 Fisher Island Dr

7964 Fisher Island Drive · (305) 343-5830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fisher Island
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7964 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL 33109
Fisher Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7964 · Avail. now

$55,000

5 Bed · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
This one of a kind newly renovated gem greets you with 20 foot ceilings, a skylight and ocean direct views of the Atlantic ocean, government cut and Miami downtown. This magnificent Penthouse showcases: a private elevator, east & west views with expansive terraces, 5 bedrooms + 1 staff bedroom, 7.5 bathrooms, marble floors throughout, 10 ft gas fireplace, formal dining room, a state of the art kitchen with top of the line appliances, butler's pantry, impact glass doors and many more features. The PH includes: 8 parking spaces, 1 golf cart, 3 assigned golf cart parking spaces and 1 storage. Experience Fisher Island living in this exceptional masterpiece! Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7964 Fisher Island Dr have any available units?
7964 Fisher Island Dr has a unit available for $55,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7964 Fisher Island Dr have?
Some of 7964 Fisher Island Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7964 Fisher Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7964 Fisher Island Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7964 Fisher Island Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7964 Fisher Island Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fisher Island.
Does 7964 Fisher Island Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7964 Fisher Island Dr offers parking.
Does 7964 Fisher Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7964 Fisher Island Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7964 Fisher Island Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7964 Fisher Island Dr has a pool.
Does 7964 Fisher Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 7964 Fisher Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7964 Fisher Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7964 Fisher Island Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7964 Fisher Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7964 Fisher Island Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7964 Fisher Island Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fisher Island 2 BedroomsFisher Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFisher Island Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fisher Island Furnished ApartmentsFisher Island Luxury Places
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLIves Estates, FLEl Portal, FLRichmond West, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity