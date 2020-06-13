Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

359 Apartments for rent in Fisher Island, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
7066 Fisher Island Dr
7066 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
THE PERFECT FUSION OF A CRISP CONTEMPORARY LOOK WITH A RELAXED BEACH INSPIRED STYLE ON FISHER ISLAND! Wake up to Paradise in this Peaceful Ambiance Designed by Alison Antrobus.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19243 Fisher Island Dr
19243 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT IT'S FINEST IN THIS SPECTACULAR OCEAN DIRECT SEASIDE VILLAGE 4TH FLOOR UNIT. THIS MAGNIFICENT RENTAL HAS BEEN COMPLETED RENOVATED.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
5284 Fisher Island Dr
5284 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
This stunning 8th-floor Bayview unit on Fisher Island has been professionally designed and renovated. Showcases: mesmerizing views from every room, 6260 sq. ft interior, 3 bedrooms plus office, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
7744 Fisher Island Dr
7744 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$29,000
Oceanfront view of direct ocean and government cut, center stack privacy to the fullest, residence furnished/ turn-key is ready for move-in. Lease term flexible 6, 12 or 18 months.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
2532 Fisher Island Dr
2532 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
This magnificent Bayside Village semi furnished 2 bedroom + den, 2.5 bath condo offers breathtaking views of the Fisher Island marina, golf and Miami Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19121 Fisher Island Dr
19121 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Visit this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Seaside Village rental available to rent short term or long term. Price will be upon request for short term.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
5235 Fisher Island Dr
5235 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT ITS FINEST IN THIS LOVELY 3RD FLOOR BAYVIEW UNIT OFFERING BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY AND THE MIAMI DOWNTOWN SKYLINE.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19142 FISHER ISLAND
19142 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
THIS BEAUTIFUL FISHER ISLAND UNIT IS LOCATED ON THE FOURTH FLOOR OF SEASIDE VILLAGE WITH DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS, PLUS A DEN WITH A MURPHY BED, 2 BATHS, 1,875 SQ FT INTERIOR, EXPANSIVE TERRACES, OPEN RENOVATED KITCHEN, MARBLE FLOORS

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19232 Fisher Island Dr
19232 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Experience Fisher Island living in this lovely fully furnished 3rd floor Seaside Village condo overlooking the ocean.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19211 Fisher Island Dr
19211 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Experience Fisher Island living in this charming Lanai ground floor Seaside Village condo with a lovely garden view. The unit is offered fully furnished and available to rent weekly,monthly, seasonal or yearly.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19123 Fisher Island Dr
19123 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS SEASIDE VILLAGE UNIT THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED.
Results within 1 mile of Fisher Island

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
801 S Pointe Dr
801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Spacious residence, beautifully finished at the exclusive boutique property, Marea, located in desired South of Fifth area.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 ALTON RD
90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1077 sqft
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
South Point
1 Unit Available
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
110 Washington Ave
110 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE. YOU HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT. THE ONLY UNIT IN THE BUILDING WITH A PRIVATE PATIO OF MORE THAN 500 SQ FT.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
800 West Ave
800 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
SBC NEWLY Remodeled Pool and BBQ deck, RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! HARD TO FIND Large 920sqft New York Style LOFT with cover parking, Amenities include Activity room with pool-table, Full Gym, Convenience store open 7-days.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
359 MERIDIAN AV
359 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,400
LIVE THE LIFE! IMMACULATE FURNISHED UNIT SOUTH OF 5TH! WORLD FAMOUS NEIGHBORHOOD JUST A 3 BLOCK STROLL TO THE BEACH, JOE'S, SOUTH POINTE PARK, RED STEAKHOUSE, SMITH AND WALLY'S, PRIME 112, TED'S AND SO MUCH MORE.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
240 Collins Ave
240 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
Price reduced from $1600 to $1450! Large, open, renovated and comfortable 1 bed, 1 bath with a balcony for lease.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
540 West Avenue 2111
540 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1058 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 170367 Amazing views from this corner 2-bed 2-bath condo at the Bentley Bay. Located on Biscayne Bay, enjoy direct views of the Miami skyline & star island.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Point
1 Unit Available
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
701 Collins Ave
701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come live at the beach! One block from the sand and the clubs at Ocean Dr. South Beach! Secured parking. Beautiful views from the expansive wraparound balcony. 2/1 Corner unit. Granite counter-tops. Totally updated. Impact windows and doors.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
710 Michigan Ave
710 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of South Beach in a unique townhouse style condo. This furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom corner unit features 3 balconies, 2 floors and a beautifully updated kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
719 Euclid Ave
719 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
Big size Studio in the heart of SOBE, few blocks from the Ocean, shops, and all restaurants. Washer and dryer in bldg. It comes with One assigned parking space.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
220 Washington Ave
220 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
This perfect South Beach hideaway has just come to market - South of 5th, a few short blocks from the ocean. Quiet 16 unit building with perfect combination of location, parking and space. This top floor unit is filled with sunshine and sky views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fisher Island, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fisher Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

