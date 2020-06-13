/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fisher Island, FL
1 of 55
Last updated June 12
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
7066 Fisher Island Dr
7066 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
THE PERFECT FUSION OF A CRISP CONTEMPORARY LOOK WITH A RELAXED BEACH INSPIRED STYLE ON FISHER ISLAND! Wake up to Paradise in this Peaceful Ambiance Designed by Alison Antrobus.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
5284 Fisher Island Dr
5284 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
This stunning 8th-floor Bayview unit on Fisher Island has been professionally designed and renovated. Showcases: mesmerizing views from every room, 6260 sq. ft interior, 3 bedrooms plus office, 3.
1 of 54
Last updated June 12
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
7744 Fisher Island Dr
7744 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
Oceanfront view of direct ocean and government cut, center stack privacy to the fullest, residence furnished/ turn-key is ready for move-in. Lease term flexible 6, 12 or 18 months.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
2422 Fisher Island Dr
2422 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
This lovely Bayside Village 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath rental unit has gorgeous SW views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Available for long term rental.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19142 FISHER ISLAND
19142 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
THIS BEAUTIFUL FISHER ISLAND UNIT IS LOCATED ON THE FOURTH FLOOR OF SEASIDE VILLAGE WITH DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS, PLUS A DEN WITH A MURPHY BED, 2 BATHS, 1,875 SQ FT INTERIOR, EXPANSIVE TERRACES, OPEN RENOVATED KITCHEN, MARBLE FLOORS
1 of 39
Last updated June 12
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
15711 Fisher Island Dr
15711 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,750
Experience Fisher Island living at it's finest in this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath ground floor Seaside Villa unit with beautiful views of the ocean and pool.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19232 Fisher Island Dr
19232 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Experience Fisher Island living in this lovely fully furnished 3rd floor Seaside Village condo overlooking the ocean.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19222 Fisher Island Dr
19222 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
OCEAN DIRECT VIEWS FROM THIS GORGEOUS 2ND FLOOR SEASIDE VILLAGE RENTAL. PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED & RENOVATED. FEATURES INCLUDE: 3 BEDROOMS, 3.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19123 Fisher Island Dr
19123 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS SEASIDE VILLAGE UNIT THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12
South Point
1 Unit Available
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12
South Point
1 Unit Available
400 Alton Rd
400 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of the ocean, Miami Beach, Downtown Skyline & all the Islands from every room of this Lower Penthouse at the Murano Grande. 3 Bedrooms + Media Room + Maid's quarters. Formal living and dining + family room and breakfast nook..
1 of 45
Last updated June 12
South Point
1 Unit Available
300 S Pointe Dr
300 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT AN ENTIRE FLOOR CONSISTING OF 2 COMBINED UNITS AT PORTOFINO TOWERS. THIS MAGNIFICENT RESIDENCE OFFERS STUNNING VIEWS IN ALL DIRECTIONS.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12
South Point
1 Unit Available
101 Ocean Dr
101 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Stunning unit direct ocean facing in the heart of Miami Beach - the prestigious South of Fifth residential area. Best located unit in the building with two combined units 901-907, full front view of the ocean with a total of two separate balconies.
1 of 60
Last updated June 12
South Point
1 Unit Available
100 Jefferson Ave
100 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Welcome to south of fifth Miami beach, Amazing full renovated PH redefining luxury style living, 3 floors with a total of 4,580 sqft divided on 4 outdoors terrace and 2,620 ac living area, you must need to see this jewel under market price for rent.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12
South Point
1 Unit Available
1 Collins Ave
1 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge never lived-in lanai apartment at One Ocean in sought-after Miami Beach's South-Of-Fifth district, just across the street from the beach. Five bedrooms/5.
1 of 57
Last updated June 12
South Point
1 Unit Available
800 S Pointe Dr
800 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HAUTE DESIGNER LUIS BUSTAMANTE DELIVERS THIS STUNNING RESIDENCE IN ORGANIC HUES OF NEUTRAL BEIGES & CREAMS AT APOGEE ~ SOUTH OF 5TH STREET'S MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS! Turnkey with Italian Furnishings throughout this 4,154 interior sq ft 4 Bedroom
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13
$
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1533 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified
Wynwood 25
Last updated June 13
Wynwood
53 Units Available
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,841
1515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13
$
Miami Central Business District
88 Units Available
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,621
1925 sqft
Convenient to the Ultramont Mall and Olympia Theater, this community provides a Zen lounge, yoga studio, concierge services and easy beach access. Apartment features include learning thermostats, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1301 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12
$
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1804 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified
Caoba
Last updated June 12
Park West
161 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1272 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13
$
Upper East Side
17 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13
West Avenue
31 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,469
2050 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
