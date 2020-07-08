/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM
121 Luxury Apartments for rent in Fisher Island, FL
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
6835 Fisher Island Dr
6835 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
East facing, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath with sparkling ocean views from Fisher Island’s newest and most desirable building, Pallaza della Luna. This flow-thru unit, with East to West facing balconies, has 10 foot floor to ceiling windows.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
7066 Fisher Island Dr
7066 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
THE PERFECT FUSION OF A CRISP CONTEMPORARY LOOK WITH A RELAXED BEACH INSPIRED STYLE ON FISHER ISLAND! Wake up to Paradise in this Peaceful Ambiance Designed by Alison Antrobus.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19243 Fisher Island Dr
19243 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT IT'S FINEST IN THIS SPECTACULAR OCEAN DIRECT SEASIDE VILLAGE 4TH FLOOR UNIT. THIS MAGNIFICENT RENTAL HAS BEEN COMPLETED RENOVATED.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
7744 Fisher Island Dr
7744 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$29,000
Oceanfront view of direct ocean and government cut, center stack privacy to the fullest, residence furnished/ turn-key is ready for move-in. Lease term flexible 6, 12 or 18 months.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
2422 Fisher Island Dr
2422 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
This lovely Bayside Village 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath rental unit has gorgeous SW views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Available for long term rental.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
5235 Fisher Island Dr
5235 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT ITS FINEST IN THIS LOVELY 3RD FLOOR BAYVIEW UNIT OFFERING BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY AND THE MIAMI DOWNTOWN SKYLINE.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19142 FISHER ISLAND
19142 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
THIS BEAUTIFUL FISHER ISLAND UNIT IS LOCATED ON THE FOURTH FLOOR OF SEASIDE VILLAGE WITH DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS, PLUS A DEN WITH A MURPHY BED, 2 BATHS, 1,875 SQ FT INTERIOR, EXPANSIVE TERRACES, OPEN RENOVATED KITCHEN, MARBLE FLOORS
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
15711 Fisher Island Dr
15711 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,750
Experience Fisher Island living at it's finest in this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath ground floor Seaside Villa unit with beautiful views of the ocean and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19232 Fisher Island Dr
19232 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Experience Fisher Island living in this lovely fully furnished 3rd floor Seaside Village condo overlooking the ocean.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19222 Fisher Island Dr
19222 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
OCEAN DIRECT VIEWS FROM THIS GORGEOUS 2ND FLOOR SEASIDE VILLAGE RENTAL. PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED & RENOVATED. FEATURES INCLUDE: 3 BEDROOMS, 3.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
19123 Fisher Island Dr
19123 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS SEASIDE VILLAGE UNIT THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
7964 Fisher Island Dr
7964 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
5 Bedrooms
$55,000
This one of a kind newly renovated gem greets you with 20 foot ceilings, a skylight and ocean direct views of the Atlantic ocean, government cut and Miami downtown.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Fisher Island
5242 Fisher Island Dr
5242 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
This stunning 4th floor Bayview unit redefines luxury living at it's finest. Completely renovated to perfection this masterpiece encompasses 6, 120 sq ft interior, 4 bedrooms + 1 staff room , 5.5 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Fisher Island
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500
801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,900
2400 sqft
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom unit in Marea on South Beach. Private elevators open to this completely finished unit with 2,332 SF of space, boasting stunning water and city views of Miami.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Point
242 E Washington Ave
242 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$12,000
This house is for someone that loves details, has exquisite taste and that enjoys privacy. Moreover, restaurants, parks, highway and beach are located within only a few blocks away.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Point
400 Alton Rd
400 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$24,900
Stunning views of the ocean, Miami Beach, Downtown Skyline & all the Islands from every room of this Lower Penthouse at the Murano Grande. 3 Bedrooms + Media Room + Maid's quarters. Formal living and dining + family room and breakfast nook..
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Point
50 S POINTE DR
50 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
GREAT SPLIT FLOOR PLAN CORNER UNIT WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF SOUTH BEACH AND GOVERNMENT CUT. WATCH THE CRUISE SHIPS FROM THE TERRACE, BEAUTIFULLY FINISHED, PRIVATE ELEVATOR. A MUST SEE!! LANDLORD REQUIRES 1ST MONTH AND 2ND MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Point
101 Ocean Dr
101 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Stunning unit direct ocean facing in the heart of Miami Beach - the prestigious South of Fifth residential area. Best located unit in the building with two combined units 901-907, full front view of the ocean with a total of two separate balconies.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Point
1000 S Pointe Dr
1000 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Best address in South of fifth, unobstructed view from Bay, Downtown and Miami Beach. This 2bed/2.5 bath + Den is being offered fully equipped and furnished.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Point
1 Collins Ave
1 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
3600 sqft
Huge never lived-in lanai apartment at One Ocean in sought-after Miami Beach's South-Of-Fifth district, just across the street from the beach. Five bedrooms/5.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Point
800 S Pointe Dr
800 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
HAUTE DESIGNER LUIS BUSTAMANTE DELIVERS THIS STUNNING RESIDENCE IN ORGANIC HUES OF NEUTRAL BEIGES & CREAMS AT APOGEE ~ SOUTH OF 5TH STREET'S MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS! Turnkey with Italian Furnishings throughout this 4,154 interior sq ft 4 Bedroom
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
100 S Pointe Dr Apt 1500
100 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$19,800
2600 sqft
Direct ocean views from the large wrap around balcony of this updated three bedroom home. Kitchen has been redesigned offering an open, spacious floor plan with lots of floor to ceiling glass. Located on the SE corner of the Continuum south tower.
Results within 5 miles of Fisher Island
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
1764 Jefferson Ave
1764 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3119 sqft
Cozy home - Property Id: 276530 Fall in love w/ this charming 5BD/4.5BA, Med Villa in SoBe location! Exquisitely furnished, open kitchen, ensuite baths, impact windows, & video alarm system.
