6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath/3-car Garage home in FishHawk’s Gannet Glade enclave is a must-see! Designer paint colors and classic details like crown molding and decorative chair rail throughout the living areas add elegance to this cozy home in the Bevis Elementary school district. Past the foyer, you'll find the home's spacious living area, which looks out onto the covered lanai through sliding glass doors. The kitchen is full of tasteful upgrades, including granite countertops, black and stainless steel appliances, and upgraded 42" cabinets with crown molding. Enjoy meals in the convenient breakfast nook with a window seat or in the dining room, separated from the family room by a knee-wall and column. The screened, paver-tiled lanai will be your favorite place to entertain, with mature trees providing extra shade. The roomy master retreat is tucked away at the home’s rear and includes a sizable en-suite master bath with dual vanities, garden tub with tile surround, walk-in shower, private water closet, and oversized walk-in closet with extra shelving. No need for an expensive off-site storage unit as the three-car garage provides ample storage for all your belongings. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent. That's $140.00/mo. in included services!



Call to schedule a showing today!