Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE

6115 Gannetdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6115 Gannetdale Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath/3-car Garage home in FishHawk’s Gannet Glade enclave is a must-see! Designer paint colors and classic details like crown molding and decorative chair rail throughout the living areas add elegance to this cozy home in the Bevis Elementary school district. Past the foyer, you'll find the home's spacious living area, which looks out onto the covered lanai through sliding glass doors. The kitchen is full of tasteful upgrades, including granite countertops, black and stainless steel appliances, and upgraded 42" cabinets with crown molding. Enjoy meals in the convenient breakfast nook with a window seat or in the dining room, separated from the family room by a knee-wall and column. The screened, paver-tiled lanai will be your favorite place to entertain, with mature trees providing extra shade. The roomy master retreat is tucked away at the home’s rear and includes a sizable en-suite master bath with dual vanities, garden tub with tile surround, walk-in shower, private water closet, and oversized walk-in closet with extra shelving. No need for an expensive off-site storage unit as the three-car garage provides ample storage for all your belongings. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent. That's $140.00/mo. in included services!

Call to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE have any available units?
6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6115 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
