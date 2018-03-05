5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities. Outside you will find a large fenced yard, huge open-air front and rear patios, a brick paved driveway, and professional landscaping. The inside features a large 2 story floor plan, with formal dining and living area, large family room, breakfast area, and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, lots of storage. While upstairs you will find a loft/bonus/playroom, oversized utility room, good sided beds and baths and a large master suite with huge walk-in closet, garden tub, glass enclosed shower, granite counters, and more. Fishhawk Ranch offers residents access to multiple parks, pools, rec centers, fitness, tennis, trails, top rated schools and much, much more. (Lawn care is included)