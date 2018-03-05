All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE

5008 Sanderling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5008 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities. Outside you will find a large fenced yard, huge open-air front and rear patios, a brick paved driveway, and professional landscaping. The inside features a large 2 story floor plan, with formal dining and living area, large family room, breakfast area, and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, lots of storage. While upstairs you will find a loft/bonus/playroom, oversized utility room, good sided beds and baths and a large master suite with huge walk-in closet, garden tub, glass enclosed shower, granite counters, and more. Fishhawk Ranch offers residents access to multiple parks, pools, rec centers, fitness, tennis, trails, top rated schools and much, much more. (Lawn care is included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa