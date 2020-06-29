All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Find more places like 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernandina Beach, FL
/
3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:26 PM

3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2

3200 South Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fernandina Beach
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

3200 South Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
Oceanfront Condo on Beautiful Amelia Island - Beautiful views from the living room and master bedroom. Semi- Furnished...but the furniture can be removed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5182549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 have any available units?
3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Is 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 currently offering any rent specials?
3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 pet-friendly?
No, 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 offer parking?
No, 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 does not offer parking.
Does 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 have a pool?
Yes, 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 has a pool.
Does 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 have accessible units?
No, 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 S. Fletcher Avenue - D2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Similar Pages

Fernandina Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFernandina Beach Apartments with Balconies
Fernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersFernandina Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Fernandina Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Yulee, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
Sawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLDock Junction, GASt. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville