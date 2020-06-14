24 Apartments for rent in Fernandina Beach, FL with garage
1 of 16
1 of 35
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 37
1 of 33
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 110
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 30
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 3
1 of 21
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 36
Fernandina Beach, FL: So amazing that four countries and three rebel groups fought over it for 300 years.
Pirates and world class spas? Behind this serene, upscale community is an island that was once a pirate-era smuggler's cove of ill repute. Fortuitously positioned on the northeastern point of Florida, it's sheltered from the most extreme tropical weather the state experiences. Discovered in the 1560s, it repeatedly passed hands until it became known as the Isle of Eight Flags. With its clear waters, 13 miles of beach, five-star restaurants, affluent boutiques and luxury resorts, Fernandina Beach delivers a paradise as opulent as its history is black. See more
Fernandina Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.