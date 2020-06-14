Apartment List
/
FL
/
fernandina beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Fernandina Beach, FL with garage

Fernandina Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2017 Beech Street
2017 Beech Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
Amelia Island Cottage - Amelia Island cottage located on a well manicured lot. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, double walk in closets in master bedroom. Screen porch and spacious garage.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1820 Perimeter Park
1820 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1476 sqft
1820 Perimeter Park Available 05/01/20 Amelia Park Condo For Rent - Looking for something that's not too big, but not too small? Then don't miss this popular two bedroom two bath condo in Amelia Park.
Results within 1 mile of Fernandina Beach

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2921 sqft
94233 Gull Point Place Available 07/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4813 St Marc Ct
4813 Saint Marc Court, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1149 sqft
4813 St Marc Ct Available 07/06/20 IIsland condo close to beach and shopping - 1149sf, 2BR/2BA condo on south end of Amelia Island. Recently renovated. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and stainless appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Fernandina Beach

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96148 Tidal Bay Court
96148 Tidal Bay Court, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1290 sqft
Smarter Renting, Better Living! - 1,290 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in the Heron Isles community off Chester Road in Yulee. Large combined Living/Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32415 Pond Parke Place
32415 Pond Park Place, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
32415 Pond Parke Place Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Flora Parke Home Just Off of A1A! - 1900 sf, 3BR/2BA home with backyard backing up to pond. Carpeted throughout main living area with tile in kitchen and baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1688 sqft
Gated with community pool - 1688sf, 3BR/2BA upstairs flat in beautiful Stoney Creek Condos. Large well appointed kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Split floor plan. Huge master suite with separate shower and tub and large walk in closet.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
95282 Summerwoods Cir #606
95282 Summer Woods Circle, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2065 sqft
Gated condo. community within walking distance to beach. - 2065sf, 3BR/3BA beautiful upstairs unit in the gated Summerwoods condo community on the south end of Amelia Island.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
95033 Poplar Way
95033 Poplar Way, Nassau County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3347 sqft
95033 Poplar Way Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 story in gated golf course community - 3347sf, 5BR/3.5BA + bonus area in Amelia National. Formal dining and living room with built in book shelves. Designated office.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
95206 Tanglewood Dr
95206 Tanglewood Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1836 sqft
Close to island and beaches - 1836 sf, 4BR/2BA in the recently built Timberlake subdivision. Community pool and playground and just a short drive to island and beaches. Tile plank flooring through out main living area.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
92016 WOODLAWN DR
92016 Woodlawn Dr, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1902 sqft
1,902 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Newly constructed Single Family Home located in the Woodbrier community just off the Island in Fernandina Beach and convenient to beaches, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd
405 Cumberland Harbour Boulevard, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2823 sqft
Located in gated community of Cumberland Harbour with all it's amenities. Breath taking views of Cumberland and Amelia Island from the 2nd story porch! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 story home offers Southern living at it finest.
Results within 10 miles of Fernandina Beach
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
40 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1393 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 110

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
76237 Long Pond Loop
76237 Long Pond Loop, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1922 sqft
Close to Kings Bay and Amelia Island - 1922 sf. 4BR/2BA Gorgeous house with large rooms in Cartesian Pointe. Bright open eat-in Kitchen overlooking generously sized Family Room. Shows like a new model house. Two car Garage. Fenced backyard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32571 Sunny Parke Drive
32571 Sunny Park Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1955 sqft
Great Four Bedroom Pond Side Home in Fernandina Beach! - 1,955 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Pondside home in the Fernandina Beach community of Flora Parke. Large Living Room with Fireplace and Built-ins overlooking the Backyard and Pond.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
85148 Sagaponack Dr
85148 Sagaponack Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3128 sqft
85148 Sagaponack Dr Available 07/03/20 Beautifullly Manicured Home in North Hampton - 3128 sf. 4BR/4BA Two story North Hampton home backing up to the Preserve. Bamboo, Tile and carpet throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 Hamilton Drive
138 Hamilton Drive, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1641 sqft
138 Hamilton Drive Available 06/24/20 138 Hamilton Drive - PENDING APPLICATION - 3BR TWO-STORY HOME ON THE WATER IN SUGARMILL PLANTATION. THE KITCHEN INCLUDES BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND VIEWS OF THE LAKE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
86090 Venetian Ave.
86090 Venetian Avenue, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1718 sqft
86090 Venetian Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to island and beaches - 1718sf, 3BR/2BA like new home in The Hideaway community just 10 miles from Amelia Island.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
83 Oyster Cove
83 Oyster Cv, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1247 sqft
Detached house with air conditioner heat pump in historic Saint Marys, Georgia.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
405 Hunt Club Rd
405 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN: 7/13/2020 LIVE IN THE OUTDOORS IN THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A LARGE LOT IN HUNTER'S POINT. THE BACKYARD FEATURES A LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING A CREEK WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO SIT AND RELAX.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
105 Porter Way
105 Porter Way, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has ceramic tile in main living areas, tile in kitchen and carpet in bedrooms.The master bedroom features a double vanity and a walk in closet with a split bedroom floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
304 Hunt Club Rd
304 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1693 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - This home features an open floor plan that's great for entertaining & relaxation. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets & counter space, eat in area that will fit a good sized table.

1 of 36

Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
The Cape
1 Unit Available
14719 AMELIA VIEW DR
14719 Amelia View Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2346 sqft
Lawncare included! 4 bedroom, 3 bath estate on half acre in popular community of Amelia View. Side Entry garage, screened lanai, 4th bedroom/bonus and full bath on second floor. Convenient to River City Marketplace, Jax Port and JIA.
City Guide for Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach, FL: So amazing that four countries and three rebel groups fought over it for 300 years.

Pirates and world class spas? Behind this serene, upscale community is an island that was once a pirate-era smuggler's cove of ill repute. Fortuitously positioned on the northeastern point of Florida, it's sheltered from the most extreme tropical weather the state experiences. Discovered in the 1560s, it repeatedly passed hands until it became known as the Isle of Eight Flags. With its clear waters, 13 miles of beach, five-star restaurants, affluent boutiques and luxury resorts, Fernandina Beach delivers a paradise as opulent as its history is black. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Fernandina Beach 2 BedroomsFernandina Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFernandina Beach 3 BedroomsFernandina Beach Apartments with Balcony
Fernandina Beach Apartments with GarageFernandina Beach Apartments with ParkingFernandina Beach Apartments with PoolFernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fernandina Beach Cheap PlacesFernandina Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsFernandina Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLCountry Club Estates, GAOakleaf Plantation, FLSawgrass, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville