25 Apartments for rent in Fernandina Beach, FL with balcony
1 of 54
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 29
1 of 35
1 of 27
1 of 37
1 of 31
1 of 18
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 110
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 21
Fernandina Beach, FL: So amazing that four countries and three rebel groups fought over it for 300 years.
Pirates and world class spas? Behind this serene, upscale community is an island that was once a pirate-era smuggler's cove of ill repute. Fortuitously positioned on the northeastern point of Florida, it's sheltered from the most extreme tropical weather the state experiences. Discovered in the 1560s, it repeatedly passed hands until it became known as the Isle of Eight Flags. With its clear waters, 13 miles of beach, five-star restaurants, affluent boutiques and luxury resorts, Fernandina Beach delivers a paradise as opulent as its history is black. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fernandina Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.