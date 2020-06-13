Apartment List
/
FL
/
fernandina beach
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:41 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Fernandina Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
90 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1261 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
15 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Beech Street
2017 Beech Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
Amelia Island Cottage - Amelia Island cottage located on a well manicured lot. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, double walk in closets in master bedroom. Screen porch and spacious garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 South 11th Street Unit A
408 South 11th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
525 sqft
Adorable 1BR/1Bath Apartment - Super cute, completely remodeled Duplex unit close to downtown! Tasteful and practical interior design make the most of the available space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
409 South 15th Street
409 South 15th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Available June This quaint 3/2 1798 sq. ft is move in ready for you. Home has been fully renovated! You will be surprised at the large inside space. Large bonus room with picture window overlooking back yard. Mirrored room for office/exercise room.

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
120 S. 2nd St.
120 S 2nd St, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2077 sqft
View fantastic sunsets and harbor from roof top deck. - 2077sf, 3 BR/2.5 BA new townhouse in the Harbor View development in Historic downtown Fernandina Beach.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1820 Perimeter Park
1820 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1476 sqft
1820 Perimeter Park Available 05/01/20 Amelia Park Condo For Rent - Looking for something that's not too big, but not too small? Then don't miss this popular two bedroom two bath condo in Amelia Park.
Results within 1 mile of Fernandina Beach

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2921 sqft
94233 Gull Point Place Available 07/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Fernandina Beach

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
95282 Summerwoods Cir #606
95282 Summer Woods Circle, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2065 sqft
Gated condo. community within walking distance to beach. - 2065sf, 3BR/3BA beautiful upstairs unit in the gated Summerwoods condo community on the south end of Amelia Island.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
95024 Barclay Place 6C
95024 Barclay Place, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2093 sqft
Harrison Cove Villa on Amelia Island - Walk to the beach from this spacious villa located in Harrison Cove Villas, a gated community on the south end of Amelia Island.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1688 sqft
Gated with community pool - 1688sf, 3BR/2BA upstairs flat in beautiful Stoney Creek Condos. Large well appointed kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Split floor plan. Huge master suite with separate shower and tub and large walk in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3318 Sea Marsh Rd
3318 Sea Marsh Road, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
3318 Sea Marsh Rd Available 07/01/20 Resort Living - Fairway Oaks Patio Home located in the gated Omni Resort Amelia Island Plantation. Quiet 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1450 sq. ft., recently painted interior. Community pool just steps from door..

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32415 Pond Parke Place
32415 Pond Park Place, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
32415 Pond Parke Place Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Flora Parke Home Just Off of A1A! - 1900 sf, 3BR/2BA home with backyard backing up to pond. Carpeted throughout main living area with tile in kitchen and baths.

1 of 14

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3030 Sea Marsh Rd - 3030 Club Villas
3030 Sea Marsh Rd, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1743 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in the Omni Amelia Island Plantation - 1743 sf. 2BR/2.5BA Beautifully furnished and renovated Omni Amelia Island Plantation villa overlooking the nature preserve. Master Suite with balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
95206 Tanglewood Dr
95206 Tanglewood Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1836 sqft
Close to island and beaches - 1836 sf, 4BR/2BA in the recently built Timberlake subdivision. Community pool and playground and just a short drive to island and beaches. Tile plank flooring through out main living area.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
92016 WOODLAWN DR
92016 Woodlawn Dr, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1902 sqft
1,902 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Newly constructed Single Family Home located in the Woodbrier community just off the Island in Fernandina Beach and convenient to beaches, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd
405 Cumberland Harbour Boulevard, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2823 sqft
Located in gated community of Cumberland Harbour with all it's amenities. Breath taking views of Cumberland and Amelia Island from the 2nd story porch! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 story home offers Southern living at it finest.
Results within 10 miles of Fernandina Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1393 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 110

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
86090 Venetian Ave.
86090 Venetian Avenue, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1718 sqft
86090 Venetian Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to island and beaches - 1718sf, 3BR/2BA like new home in The Hideaway community just 10 miles from Amelia Island.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
85148 Sagaponack Dr
85148 Sagaponack Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3128 sqft
85148 Sagaponack Dr Available 07/03/20 Beautifullly Manicured Home in North Hampton - 3128 sf. 4BR/4BA Two story North Hampton home backing up to the Preserve. Bamboo, Tile and carpet throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32571 Sunny Parke Drive
32571 Sunny Park Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1955 sqft
Great Four Bedroom Pond Side Home in Fernandina Beach! - 1,955 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Pondside home in the Fernandina Beach community of Flora Parke. Large Living Room with Fireplace and Built-ins overlooking the Backyard and Pond.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
405 Hunt Club Rd
405 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN: 7/13/2020 LIVE IN THE OUTDOORS IN THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A LARGE LOT IN HUNTER'S POINT. THE BACKYARD FEATURES A LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING A CREEK WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO SIT AND RELAX.
City Guide for Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach, FL: So amazing that four countries and three rebel groups fought over it for 300 years.

Pirates and world class spas? Behind this serene, upscale community is an island that was once a pirate-era smuggler's cove of ill repute. Fortuitously positioned on the northeastern point of Florida, it's sheltered from the most extreme tropical weather the state experiences. Discovered in the 1560s, it repeatedly passed hands until it became known as the Isle of Eight Flags. With its clear waters, 13 miles of beach, five-star restaurants, affluent boutiques and luxury resorts, Fernandina Beach delivers a paradise as opulent as its history is black. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fernandina Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fernandina Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Fernandina Beach 2 BedroomsFernandina Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFernandina Beach 3 BedroomsFernandina Beach Apartments with Balcony
Fernandina Beach Apartments with GarageFernandina Beach Apartments with ParkingFernandina Beach Apartments with PoolFernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fernandina Beach Cheap PlacesFernandina Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsFernandina Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLCountry Club Estates, GAOakleaf Plantation, FLSawgrass, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville