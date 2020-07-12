Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Fernandina Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fernandina Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
13 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2590 A First Avenue
2590 1st Ave, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1024 sqft
Listen To The Waves - Partial Ocean View Town Home! - All you need is the key! This amazing property is located across the street from beach access 25 on First Avenue in Fernandina Beach.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1840 Perimeter Park Rd.
1840 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1883 sqft
1840 Perimeter Park Rd. Available 08/01/20 Central island location close to beach and shopping - 1883 sf, 3BR/2BA in the much sought after Amelia Park.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1820 Perimeter Park
1820 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1476 sqft
1820 Perimeter Park Available 05/01/20 Amelia Park Condo For Rent - Looking for something that's not too big, but not too small? Then don't miss this popular two bedroom two bath condo in Amelia Park.
1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2921 sqft
94233 Gull Point Place Available 08/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.
1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
94037 Marsh Bay CT
94037 Marsh Bay Court, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1625 sqft
Marsh Lakes Villa - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath villa in popular Villages of Marsh Lakes. This patio style home offers a two car garage, screened lanai and small yard (lawn care included).

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95033 Poplar Way
95033 Poplar Way, Nassau County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3347 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in gated golf course community - 3347sf, 5BR/3.5BA + bonus area in Amelia National. Formal dining and living room with built in book shelves. Designated office. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
95206 Tanglewood Dr
95206 Tanglewood Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1836 sqft
Close to island and beaches - 1836 sf, 4BR/2BA in the recently built Timberlake subdivision. Community pool and playground and just a short drive to island and beaches. Tile plank flooring through out main living area.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
92016 WOODLAWN DR
92016 Woodlawn Dr, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1902 sqft
1,902 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Newly constructed Single Family Home located in the Woodbrier community just off the Island in Fernandina Beach and convenient to beaches, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
96015 Stoney Dr
96015 Stoney Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1631 sqft
Townhouse in The Cottages of Stoney Creek - This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is located within the gated community of The Cottages of Stoney Creek. Enjoy this end unit with screen porch overlooking open space with privacy.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 110

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
76353 Long Pond Loop
76353 Long Pond Loop, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
76353 Long Pond Loop Available 08/08/20 Easy drive to Amelia, Jax or Kingsbay! - 1397 sf. 3BR/2BA Cartesian Point home located within a quick drive to I95.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
161 Deep Bay Cir
161 Deep Bay Cir, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home.Open floor plan, spacious kitchen, lots of counter space, cabinets and updated appliances. One car garage. Community fenced backyard area. Pets allowed. Max 2. $300 pet fee per pet. Small dog breeds only.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
86259 Fortune Drive
86259 Fortune Drive, Yulee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2124 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in the Hideaway off US Hwy 17 South. Meticulous care of the exterior and interior has been provided.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
286 Natures Bounty Trl
286 Natures Bounty Trail, St. Marys, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2316 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom with 3 full bath home. Hardwood floors upon entry through the living and dining area. Wall to wall carpet in bedroom. Roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
407 Bailey St
407 Bailey Street, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1746 sqft
3 BR/2 BA close to St Marys waterfront. This home features a galley style kitchen with granite counter-tops. Hardwood floors in main living areas, and tile throughout the rest of the house.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
304 Hunt Club Rd
304 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1693 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - This home features an open floor plan that's great for entertaining & relaxation. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets & counter space, eat in area that will fit a good sized table.

1 of 36

Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
The Cape
14719 AMELIA VIEW DR
14719 Amelia View Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2346 sqft
Lawncare included! 4 bedroom, 3 bath estate on half acre in popular community of Amelia View. Side Entry garage, screened lanai, 4th bedroom/bonus and full bath on second floor. Convenient to River City Marketplace, Jax Port and JIA.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
96191 Ridgewood Circle
96191 Ridgewood Circle, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1665 sqft
96191 Ridgewood Circle Available 08/08/20 Centrally located to beach and I-95 - 1665 sf, 3BR/2BA house in the Lofton Pointe subdivision off Amelia Concourse. CDS lot with large fenced in backyard. Covered patio and shed.
Fernandina Beach, FL: So amazing that four countries and three rebel groups fought over it for 300 years.

Pirates and world class spas? Behind this serene, upscale community is an island that was once a pirate-era smuggler's cove of ill repute. Fortuitously positioned on the northeastern point of Florida, it's sheltered from the most extreme tropical weather the state experiences. Discovered in the 1560s, it repeatedly passed hands until it became known as the Isle of Eight Flags. With its clear waters, 13 miles of beach, five-star restaurants, affluent boutiques and luxury resorts, Fernandina Beach delivers a paradise as opulent as its history is black. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fernandina Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fernandina Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

