Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marsh Cove & Somerset.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
tennis court
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks. The location is phenomenal! Only 1.8 miles to the beach and walking distance to shopping and restaurants in The Gateway Center.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $15/month, 2 Pets: $25/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 30 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Marsh Cove & Somerset have any available units?
Marsh Cove & Somerset has 11 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Marsh Cove & Somerset have?
Some of Marsh Cove & Somerset's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marsh Cove & Somerset currently offering any rent specials?
Marsh Cove & Somerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marsh Cove & Somerset pet-friendly?
Yes, Marsh Cove & Somerset is pet friendly.
Does Marsh Cove & Somerset offer parking?
Yes, Marsh Cove & Somerset offers parking.
Does Marsh Cove & Somerset have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marsh Cove & Somerset offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marsh Cove & Somerset have a pool?
Yes, Marsh Cove & Somerset has a pool.
Does Marsh Cove & Somerset have accessible units?
No, Marsh Cove & Somerset does not have accessible units.
Does Marsh Cove & Somerset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marsh Cove & Somerset has units with dishwashers.
Does Marsh Cove & Somerset have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marsh Cove & Somerset has units with air conditioning.