Marsh Cove & Somerset

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court clubhouse tennis court

Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks. The location is phenomenal! Only 1.8 miles to the beach and walking distance to shopping and restaurants in The Gateway Center.