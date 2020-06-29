All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Find more places like Marsh Cove & Somerset.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernandina Beach, FL
/
Marsh Cove & Somerset
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

Marsh Cove & Somerset

123 W Hirth Rd ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fernandina Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit M208 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit M1603 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit M308 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit M1504 · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Unit M1503 · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marsh Cove & Somerset.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
tennis court
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks. The location is phenomenal! Only 1.8 miles to the beach and walking distance to shopping and restaurants in The Gateway Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $15/month, 2 Pets: $25/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 30 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marsh Cove & Somerset have any available units?
Marsh Cove & Somerset has 11 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Marsh Cove & Somerset have?
Some of Marsh Cove & Somerset's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marsh Cove & Somerset currently offering any rent specials?
Marsh Cove & Somerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marsh Cove & Somerset pet-friendly?
Yes, Marsh Cove & Somerset is pet friendly.
Does Marsh Cove & Somerset offer parking?
Yes, Marsh Cove & Somerset offers parking.
Does Marsh Cove & Somerset have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marsh Cove & Somerset offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marsh Cove & Somerset have a pool?
Yes, Marsh Cove & Somerset has a pool.
Does Marsh Cove & Somerset have accessible units?
No, Marsh Cove & Somerset does not have accessible units.
Does Marsh Cove & Somerset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marsh Cove & Somerset has units with dishwashers.
Does Marsh Cove & Somerset have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marsh Cove & Somerset has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Marsh Cove & Somerset?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Similar Pages

Fernandina Beach 2 BedroomsFernandina Beach Apartments with Balcony
Fernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerFernandina Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Fernandina Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLCountry Club Estates, GAOakleaf Plantation, FLSawgrass, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity