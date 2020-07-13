/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
23 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fernandina Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
13 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
72 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
222 Division St.
222 South Division Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1035 sqft
Close to downtown Fernandina Beach - 1035 sf, 3BR/1.5BA island bungalow built in 1930 and just recently totally renovated from top to bottom. Wood plank flooring throughout. Nice size bedrooms up front. Full bath features tub/shower combo.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2590 A First Avenue
2590 1st Ave, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1024 sqft
Listen To The Waves - Partial Ocean View Town Home! - All you need is the key! This amazing property is located across the street from beach access 25 on First Avenue in Fernandina Beach.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3105 S. Fletcher Ave unit B
3105 South Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
3105 S. Fletcher Ave unit B Available 08/01/20 Walk to beach or relax by pool - NEW PRICE; 720sf, 2BR/1BA FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED condo across street from beach available for 6 month or longer lease.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
403 South 13th Terrace
403 13th Street Terrace, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1095 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; and a good criminal and credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply).
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1840 Perimeter Park Rd.
1840 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1883 sqft
1840 Perimeter Park Rd. Available 08/01/20 Central island location close to beach and shopping - 1883 sf, 3BR/2BA in the much sought after Amelia Park.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
409 South 15th Street
409 South 15th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Available June This quaint 3/2 1798 sq. ft is move in ready for you. Home has been fully renovated! You will be surprised at the large inside space. Large bonus room with picture window overlooking back yard. Mirrored room for office/exercise room.
1 of 29
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
120 S. 2nd St.
120 S 2nd St, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2077 sqft
View fantastic sunsets and harbor from roof top deck. - 2077sf, 3 BR/2.5 BA new townhouse in the Harbor View development in Historic downtown Fernandina Beach.
Results within 1 mile of Fernandina Beach
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2921 sqft
94233 Gull Point Place Available 08/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Fernandina Beach
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95033 Poplar Way
95033 Poplar Way, Nassau County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3347 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in gated golf course community - 3347sf, 5BR/3.5BA + bonus area in Amelia National. Formal dining and living room with built in book shelves. Designated office. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3030 Sea Marsh Rd - 3030 Club Villas
3030 Sea Marsh Rd, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1743 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in the Omni Amelia Island Plantation - 1743 sf. 2BR/2.5BA Beautifully furnished and renovated Omni Amelia Island Plantation villa overlooking the nature preserve. Master Suite with balcony.
1 of 25
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
95206 Tanglewood Dr
95206 Tanglewood Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1836 sqft
Close to island and beaches - 1836 sf, 4BR/2BA in the recently built Timberlake subdivision. Community pool and playground and just a short drive to island and beaches. Tile plank flooring through out main living area.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
92016 WOODLAWN DR
92016 Woodlawn Dr, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1902 sqft
1,902 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Newly constructed Single Family Home located in the Woodbrier community just off the Island in Fernandina Beach and convenient to beaches, shopping, and entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Fernandina Beach
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 110
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
206 W Gallop St
206 W Gallop St, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$450
1000 sqft
St Marys Flea Market Watchcouples House - Property Id: 44410 Low rent plus managers salary 1 Bedroom MGR house at the St Marys Flea Market Ideal for a couple with a fixed income. Freshly painted New flooring Fully appliance .
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
76353 Long Pond Loop
76353 Long Pond Loop, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
76353 Long Pond Loop Available 08/08/20 Easy drive to Amelia, Jax or Kingsbay! - 1397 sf. 3BR/2BA Cartesian Point home located within a quick drive to I95.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
161 Deep Bay Cir
161 Deep Bay Cir, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home.Open floor plan, spacious kitchen, lots of counter space, cabinets and updated appliances. One car garage. Community fenced backyard area. Pets allowed. Max 2. $300 pet fee per pet. Small dog breeds only.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95227 Windflower Trail
95227 Windflower Trail, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1923 sqft
Beautifully Maintained home in Amelia Concourse!! - 4BR/3BA 1,923sqft with two Master Bedrooms on either side. Well-appointed kitchen with large island and granite counter tops. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
86259 Fortune Drive
86259 Fortune Drive, Yulee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2124 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in the Hideaway off US Hwy 17 South. Meticulous care of the exterior and interior has been provided.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
96191 Ridgewood Circle
96191 Ridgewood Circle, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1665 sqft
96191 Ridgewood Circle Available 08/08/20 Centrally located to beach and I-95 - 1665 sf, 3BR/2BA house in the Lofton Pointe subdivision off Amelia Concourse. CDS lot with large fenced in backyard. Covered patio and shed.
Similar Pages
Fernandina Beach 2 BedroomsFernandina Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFernandina Beach 3 BedroomsFernandina Beach Apartments with Balcony
Fernandina Beach Apartments with GarageFernandina Beach Apartments with ParkingFernandina Beach Apartments with PoolFernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL