3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
34 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fernandina Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
15 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
90 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1261 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Beech Street
2017 Beech Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
Amelia Island Cottage - Amelia Island cottage located on a well manicured lot. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, double walk in closets in master bedroom. Screen porch and spacious garage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
409 South 15th Street
409 South 15th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Available June This quaint 3/2 1798 sq. ft is move in ready for you. Home has been fully renovated! You will be surprised at the large inside space. Large bonus room with picture window overlooking back yard. Mirrored room for office/exercise room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1416 Hernando Street
1416 Hernando Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Amelia Island- All utilities included. Fully furnished home located close to downtown and the beaches. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Perfect for someone looking to become acquainted with the island. 7 month lease is preferred. $1800 per month.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
274 Sargasso Street - 1
274 Sargasso St, Fernandina Beach, FL
Dunes of Amelia - This 5 bedroom 4 bath home is located on the pond. New home and in wonderful condition. Available 5/1/2020. $2,600 per month. Stillwell Property Management 904-556-1328. Apply online at www.stillwellrentals.com
1 of 29
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
120 S. 2nd St.
120 S 2nd St, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2077 sqft
View fantastic sunsets and harbor from roof top deck. - 2077sf, 3 BR/2.5 BA new townhouse in the Harbor View development in Historic downtown Fernandina Beach.
Results within 1 mile of Fernandina Beach
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
94233 Gull Point Place Available 07/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Fernandina Beach
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
95145 Gladiolus Place
95145 Gladious Place, Nassau County, FL
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee! This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; and a good criminal and credit history.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
95033 Poplar Way
95033 Poplar Way, Nassau County, FL
95033 Poplar Way Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 story in gated golf course community - 3347sf, 5BR/3.5BA + bonus area in Amelia National. Formal dining and living room with built in book shelves. Designated office.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
95282 Summerwoods Cir #606
95282 Summer Woods Circle, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2065 sqft
Gated condo. community within walking distance to beach. - 2065sf, 3BR/3BA beautiful upstairs unit in the gated Summerwoods condo community on the south end of Amelia Island.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
95024 Barclay Place 6C
95024 Barclay Place, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2093 sqft
Harrison Cove Villa on Amelia Island - Walk to the beach from this spacious villa located in Harrison Cove Villas, a gated community on the south end of Amelia Island.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
96148 Tidal Bay Court
96148 Tidal Bay Court, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1290 sqft
Smarter Renting, Better Living! - 1,290 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in the Heron Isles community off Chester Road in Yulee. Large combined Living/Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1688 sqft
Gated with community pool - 1688sf, 3BR/2BA upstairs flat in beautiful Stoney Creek Condos. Large well appointed kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Split floor plan. Huge master suite with separate shower and tub and large walk in closet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32415 Pond Parke Place
32415 Pond Park Place, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
32415 Pond Parke Place Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Flora Parke Home Just Off of A1A! - 1900 sf, 3BR/2BA home with backyard backing up to pond. Carpeted throughout main living area with tile in kitchen and baths.
1 of 25
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
95206 Tanglewood Dr
95206 Tanglewood Drive, Nassau County, FL
Close to island and beaches - 1836 sf, 4BR/2BA in the recently built Timberlake subdivision. Community pool and playground and just a short drive to island and beaches. Tile plank flooring through out main living area.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
92016 WOODLAWN DR
92016 Woodlawn Dr, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1902 sqft
1,902 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Newly constructed Single Family Home located in the Woodbrier community just off the Island in Fernandina Beach and convenient to beaches, shopping, and entertainment.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd
405 Cumberland Harbour Boulevard, St. Marys, GA
Located in gated community of Cumberland Harbour with all it's amenities. Breath taking views of Cumberland and Amelia Island from the 2nd story porch! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 story home offers Southern living at it finest.
Results within 10 miles of Fernandina Beach
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 110
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1393 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
77802 Lumber Creek Boulevard
77802 Lumber Creek Boulevard, Nassau County, FL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
77812 Lumber Creek Boulevard
77812 Lumber Creek Boulevard, Nassau County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Hamilton Drive
138 Hamilton Drive, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1641 sqft
138 Hamilton Drive Available 06/24/20 138 Hamilton Drive - PENDING APPLICATION - 3BR TWO-STORY HOME ON THE WATER IN SUGARMILL PLANTATION. THE KITCHEN INCLUDES BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND VIEWS OF THE LAKE.
