2129 Captain Kidd Drive

Enjoy the Easy Island Lifestyle! - 1560 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA single family home in the Lakewood community of Fernandina Beach. This Open Concept Living floor plan has an Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Tiled Floor. Living Room has Vaulted Ceiling, Wooden Floors and French Doors leading to the enclosed Florida Room overlooking the Fenced Backyard and Pond. Master Suite has a Large Walk-in Closet, Garden Tub, and Enclosed Shower. Two additional Guest Bedrooms and a Bath complete this home's generous living space. Washer & Dryer included. Lawn care included. Small pets OK with Additional Pet Fee.



