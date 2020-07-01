All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

2129 Captain Kidd Drive

2129 Captain Kidd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2129 Captain Kidd Drive, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the Easy Island Lifestyle! - 1560 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA single family home in the Lakewood community of Fernandina Beach. This Open Concept Living floor plan has an Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Tiled Floor. Living Room has Vaulted Ceiling, Wooden Floors and French Doors leading to the enclosed Florida Room overlooking the Fenced Backyard and Pond. Master Suite has a Large Walk-in Closet, Garden Tub, and Enclosed Shower. Two additional Guest Bedrooms and a Bath complete this home's generous living space. Washer & Dryer included. Lawn care included. Small pets OK with Additional Pet Fee.

Additional Information:

To Schedule a Showing please visit:
www.NestTenders.com/rental-search/

Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

Frequently Asked Questions are available at:
www.NestTenders.com/common-questions

This home is managed locally from Northeast Florida by the responsible, attentive and service focused Property Managers of NestTenders. We are a Professional, Licensed Real Estate Brokerage focused solely on Property Management. Experience a new, higher level of care when you choose NestTenders as your rental partner!

www.NestTenders.com/contact | Monday-Friday, 9AM to 5PM

Smarter Renting, Better Living!

(RLNE2747073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Captain Kidd Drive have any available units?
2129 Captain Kidd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2129 Captain Kidd Drive have?
Some of 2129 Captain Kidd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Captain Kidd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Captain Kidd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Captain Kidd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 Captain Kidd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2129 Captain Kidd Drive offer parking?
No, 2129 Captain Kidd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2129 Captain Kidd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2129 Captain Kidd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Captain Kidd Drive have a pool?
No, 2129 Captain Kidd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2129 Captain Kidd Drive have accessible units?
No, 2129 Captain Kidd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Captain Kidd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2129 Captain Kidd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2129 Captain Kidd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2129 Captain Kidd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

