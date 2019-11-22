All apartments in Eustis
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

128 E Magnolia Ave #4

128 East Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

128 East Magnolia Avenue, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
128 E Magnolia Ave #4 Available 12/01/19 R6 - 1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Upstairs Apartment
Washer/Dryer common area
Tile & wood flooring

Rent: $525
Background& Credit fee: $60 per adult
Monthly Technology Fee: $20
Security Deposit $575

(RLNE5316773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 have any available units?
128 E Magnolia Ave #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
Is 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 currently offering any rent specials?
128 E Magnolia Ave #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 pet-friendly?
No, 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eustis.
Does 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 offer parking?
No, 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 does not offer parking.
Does 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 have a pool?
No, 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 does not have a pool.
Does 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 have accessible units?
No, 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 E Magnolia Ave #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
