Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court garage parking alarm system business center hot tub

Welcome home to Lansbrook Village, where the convenience of location meets the lifestyle of luxury. Our community offers 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes with lofts and townhomes also available. Our exquisite homes include open living areas, intrusion alarms, washer/dryer included and ceramic tile flooring. In select renovated homes, we offer wood plank flooring, sleek black appliances and island kitchens. Take a swim in one of our resort- style pools, cool off in our unique splash pad or head to our 24-hour fitness studio. Hosting an event? Residents of Lansbrook Village can rent our impeccable community clubhouse for parties or events. Our unsurpassed location is walkable to great shopping and dining. We are located within the prestigious Lansbrook Neighborhood and A-rated school district. We are pet friendly and welcome your large dogs and offer an expansive pet agility park with pet stations for your four-legged family member. Come visit us today for your personal tour!