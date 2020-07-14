All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
River Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

River Pointe

8024 Hidden River Dr · (813) 534-4743
Location

8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 24 - 8015B (1X1 A1) · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 23 - 8010A (1X1 A2) · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 06 - 4820A (1X1 A2) · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 - 4907B (2x1 B1) · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 23 - 8012A (2X1 B1) (W/D) · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 18 - 4808A (2X1 B1) · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28 - 8008B (3X2 C1) · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 01 - 4706B (3X2 C1 W/D) · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 29 - 4710A (3X2 C1) · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
internet access
pool table
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River. Besides our breathtaking views, you are sure to enjoy living just minutes away from everything and anything you might need! Take advantage of the short commute to exciting venues such as the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Busch Gardens Theme Park, and a generous supply gorgeous county Parks and great shopping and dining venues. Living at River Pointe Apartment Homes gives you easy access to I-275, Hwy. 301, I-75 and I-4. Our thoughtfully redesigned apartment homes were crafted with you in mind. Features include designer cabinets, designer counter tops, beautiful modern vanities, large open living areas, private patios, washer & dryer connections and much more! Great apartment home living doesn't end as you walk out your front door. Our gated community offers you an opportunity to relax by our shimmering swimming pool or enjoy a riverfront picnic 7 days a week! Spend some time in our state of the art fitness center, on the play courts or in the resident business center. Come see for yourself what else we have in store when you schedule a tour today! Give our super friendly staff a call to schedule your personal tour today and experience the lifestyle that you deserve here at River Pointe Apartment Homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 for one adult, $50 for each additional adult
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: Good faith deposit - $300 (applies toward deposit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required before signing your lease; W/D connections: $75; Riverview: $50
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Pointe have any available units?
River Pointe has 28 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River Pointe have?
Some of River Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
River Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, River Pointe is pet friendly.
Does River Pointe offer parking?
Yes, River Pointe offers parking.
Does River Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, River Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does River Pointe have a pool?
Yes, River Pointe has a pool.
Does River Pointe have accessible units?
No, River Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does River Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does River Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Pointe has units with air conditioning.
