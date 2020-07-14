Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill business center internet access pool table

Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River. Besides our breathtaking views, you are sure to enjoy living just minutes away from everything and anything you might need! Take advantage of the short commute to exciting venues such as the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Busch Gardens Theme Park, and a generous supply gorgeous county Parks and great shopping and dining venues. Living at River Pointe Apartment Homes gives you easy access to I-275, Hwy. 301, I-75 and I-4. Our thoughtfully redesigned apartment homes were crafted with you in mind. Features include designer cabinets, designer counter tops, beautiful modern vanities, large open living areas, private patios, washer & dryer connections and much more! Great apartment home living doesn't end as you walk out your front door. Our gated community offers you an opportunity to relax by our shimmering swimming pool or enjoy a riverfront picnic 7 days a week! Spend some time in our state of the art fitness center, on the play courts or in the resident business center. Come see for yourself what else we have in store when you schedule a tour today! Give our super friendly staff a call to schedule your personal tour today and experience the lifestyle that you deserve here at River Pointe Apartment Homes!