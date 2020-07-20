All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

861 MAPLE COURT

861 Maple Court · No Longer Available
Location

861 Maple Court, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
55+ community. Huge first floor two bedroom / two bath corner unit in well-maintained Patrician Oaks. Large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and microwave and pass through to the dining room / living room combo. Both bedrooms are large and the master has an attached bathroom. Screened porch runs across the entire back end of the unit and on-site laundry available. This is a Pet Free community. Rent includes basic cable, internet, water, sewer and trash. Fitness room, clubhouse, pool and shuffleboard. Move in and enjoy the Dunedin lifestyle with shops, restaurants, beaches and parks all close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 MAPLE COURT have any available units?
861 MAPLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 861 MAPLE COURT have?
Some of 861 MAPLE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 MAPLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
861 MAPLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 MAPLE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 861 MAPLE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 861 MAPLE COURT offer parking?
No, 861 MAPLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 861 MAPLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 MAPLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 MAPLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 861 MAPLE COURT has a pool.
Does 861 MAPLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 861 MAPLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 861 MAPLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 MAPLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 861 MAPLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 861 MAPLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
