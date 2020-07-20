861 MAPLE COURT

Amenities
55+ community. Huge first floor two bedroom / two bath corner unit in well-maintained Patrician Oaks. Large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and microwave and pass through to the dining room / living room combo. Both bedrooms are large and the master has an attached bathroom. Screened porch runs across the entire back end of the unit and on-site laundry available. This is a Pet Free community. Rent includes basic cable, internet, water, sewer and trash. Fitness room, clubhouse, pool and shuffleboard. Move in and enjoy the Dunedin lifestyle with shops, restaurants, beaches and parks all close by!