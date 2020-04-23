All apartments in Dunedin
838 OXFORD COURT

838 Oxford Court · No Longer Available
Location

838 Oxford Court, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom villa located in a 55+ community with clubhouse with kitchen and pool. Property is located close to shopping centers ,restaurants and beaches. This unit feature a large living room, newly painted interior, eat in kitchen, full bathroom with safety rails, enclosed porch, and attached 1 car garage with opener. HOA approval required. Basic cable, water, sewer, and trash included in rent. Only a service dog, emotional support animal, or cat/bird/fish allowed per HOA rules. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 OXFORD COURT have any available units?
838 OXFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 838 OXFORD COURT have?
Some of 838 OXFORD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 OXFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
838 OXFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 OXFORD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 OXFORD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 838 OXFORD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 838 OXFORD COURT offers parking.
Does 838 OXFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 OXFORD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 OXFORD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 838 OXFORD COURT has a pool.
Does 838 OXFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 838 OXFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 838 OXFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 OXFORD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 838 OXFORD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 OXFORD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
