838 OXFORD COURT

Beautiful 2 bedroom villa located in a 55+ community with clubhouse with kitchen and pool. Property is located close to shopping centers ,restaurants and beaches. This unit feature a large living room, newly painted interior, eat in kitchen, full bathroom with safety rails, enclosed porch, and attached 1 car garage with opener. HOA approval required. Basic cable, water, sewer, and trash included in rent. Only a service dog, emotional support animal, or cat/bird/fish allowed per HOA rules. A Must See!