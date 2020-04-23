831 WOOD STREET

Amenities
Old world charm meets state of the art in this wonderful home for sale in Delightful Dunedin! Within strolling distance to downtown & the pier, this home is the perfect mix of classic & updated. Curb appeal abounds as you approach this lovingly maintained, move in ready home. Casual elegance is apparent as you enter & see gleaming wood floors, high ceilings, & an open floor plan. The bright living room opens to the dining room which is large enough to host a crowd or an intimate dinner. The cook’s kitchen features stainless appliances, lovely cabinets & endless granite counters. The adjacent family room is accessible thru French doors and features a beamed ceiling & a wall of windows & doors with views of the stunning waterfall pool & spa. After a long day, retire to the master bedroom suite with its walk-in closet & master bath. The exquisite bath has double sinks & a striking shower with seamless doors. The 2nd bedroom is large & accommodating with an adjacent door to the hall bath, which has been updated. Outside provides hours of family fun in the sparkling pool with waterfall & Spa, all under a screened lanai & surrounded by a superb paver patio. All of this is bordered by a large yard with a newer vinyl fence for privacy. With a new irrigation system, newer windows, newer A/C, crown molding, blinds in all the doors, hurricane protection & a no flood zone, this home is perfect! Add the location & the proximity to the gulf beaches, world class golf, fine dining, shopping & TIA... this home has it all!