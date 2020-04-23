All apartments in Dunedin
831 WOOD STREET

831 Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

831 Wood Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Old world charm meets state of the art in this wonderful home for sale in Delightful Dunedin! Within strolling distance to downtown & the pier, this home is the perfect mix of classic & updated. Curb appeal abounds as you approach this lovingly maintained, move in ready home. Casual elegance is apparent as you enter & see gleaming wood floors, high ceilings, & an open floor plan. The bright living room opens to the dining room which is large enough to host a crowd or an intimate dinner. The cook’s kitchen features stainless appliances, lovely cabinets & endless granite counters. The adjacent family room is accessible thru French doors and features a beamed ceiling & a wall of windows & doors with views of the stunning waterfall pool & spa. After a long day, retire to the master bedroom suite with its walk-in closet & master bath. The exquisite bath has double sinks & a striking shower with seamless doors. The 2nd bedroom is large & accommodating with an adjacent door to the hall bath, which has been updated. Outside provides hours of family fun in the sparkling pool with waterfall & Spa, all under a screened lanai & surrounded by a superb paver patio. All of this is bordered by a large yard with a newer vinyl fence for privacy. With a new irrigation system, newer windows, newer A/C, crown molding, blinds in all the doors, hurricane protection & a no flood zone, this home is perfect! Add the location & the proximity to the gulf beaches, world class golf, fine dining, shopping & TIA... this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 WOOD STREET have any available units?
831 WOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 831 WOOD STREET have?
Some of 831 WOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 WOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
831 WOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 WOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 831 WOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 831 WOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 831 WOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 831 WOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 WOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 WOOD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 831 WOOD STREET has a pool.
Does 831 WOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 831 WOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 831 WOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 WOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 831 WOOD STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 831 WOOD STREET has units with air conditioning.

