831 WOOD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Old world charm meets state of the art in this wonderful home for sale in Delightful Dunedin! Within strolling distance to downtown & the pier, this home is the perfect mix of classic & updated. Curb appeal abounds as you approach this lovingly maintained, move in ready home. Casual elegance is apparent as you enter & see gleaming wood floors, high ceilings, & an open floor plan. The bright living room opens to the dining room which is large enough to host a crowd or an intimate dinner. The cook’s kitchen features stainless appliances, lovely cabinets & endless granite counters. The adjacent family room is accessible thru French doors and features a beamed ceiling & a wall of windows & doors with views of the stunning waterfall pool & spa. After a long day, retire to the master bedroom suite with its walk-in closet & master bath. The exquisite bath has double sinks & a striking shower with seamless doors. The 2nd bedroom is large & accommodating with an adjacent door to the hall bath, which has been updated. Outside provides hours of family fun in the sparkling pool with waterfall & Spa, all under a screened lanai & surrounded by a superb paver patio. All of this is bordered by a large yard with a newer vinyl fence for privacy. With a new irrigation system, newer windows, newer A/C, crown molding, blinds in all the doors, hurricane protection & a no flood zone, this home is perfect! Add the location & the proximity to the gulf beaches, world class golf, fine dining, shopping & TIA... this home has it all!