818 SCOTLAND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Quiet family neighborhood within walking distance to downtown Dunedin and Pinellas Trail. Split bedroom plan with plenty of closets, ceiling fans throughout, ceramic tile floors. French doors to lanai from master bedroom. Wood cabinets and stainless appliances. Breakfast nook and dining room. Backyard features include a gorgeous screened lanai with brick pavers, another open patio area great for grilling, and storage shed. Both baths updated with new rebuilt showers. One car garage features automatic opener and laundry area. Owner will be vacating by end of February.