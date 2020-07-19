All apartments in Dunedin
818 SCOTLAND STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

818 SCOTLAND STREET

818 Scotland Street · No Longer Available
Location

818 Scotland Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Quiet family neighborhood within walking distance to downtown Dunedin and Pinellas Trail. Split bedroom plan with plenty of closets, ceiling fans throughout, ceramic tile floors. French doors to lanai from master bedroom. Wood cabinets and stainless appliances. Breakfast nook and dining room. Backyard features include a gorgeous screened lanai with brick pavers, another open patio area great for grilling, and storage shed. Both baths updated with new rebuilt showers. One car garage features automatic opener and laundry area. Owner will be vacating by end of February.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 SCOTLAND STREET have any available units?
818 SCOTLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 818 SCOTLAND STREET have?
Some of 818 SCOTLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 SCOTLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
818 SCOTLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 SCOTLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 818 SCOTLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 818 SCOTLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 818 SCOTLAND STREET offers parking.
Does 818 SCOTLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 SCOTLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 SCOTLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 818 SCOTLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 818 SCOTLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 818 SCOTLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 818 SCOTLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 SCOTLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 818 SCOTLAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 SCOTLAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
