Dunedin Tranquility- 750 Wood St - Don’t miss this exceptional remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home that’s walking distance to fabulous downtown Dunedin.

This 1686 sq ft home located on a charming brick street has undergone extensive remodeling from top to bottom. Quite frankly, it’s like a brand new home.

Indulge yourself in the following; open kitchen with custom wood cabinets in kitchen, solid surface counter-tops, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, open floor plan, completely remodeled bathrooms with walk in shower in master BR, new paint and plank laminate flooring throughout, new windows, barn doors, ceiling fans, blinds, new a/c, etc.

Outside you will find a 1 car garage with washer, dryer, sink, additional refrigerator, and screened lanai. The beautiful shaded yard is fenced in the rear with a large storage shed and golf cart parking.

Breweries, restaurants, shopping, antiques, waterfront parks, Pinellas Trail and entertainment are just a 10 minute walk to downtown Dunedin. Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon Island State Park and Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training are just around the corner. The pictures speak for themselves. Call us now...what are you waiting for?

Face Mask are required to enter the property.

Go to our website to apply- www.RPMTradeWinds.com -- click on the RENTALS TAB



No Pets Allowed



