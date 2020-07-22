All apartments in Dunedin
750 Wood St.
Location

750 Wood Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 750 Wood St · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1686 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dunedin Tranquility- 750 Wood St - Don’t miss this exceptional remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home that’s walking distance to fabulous downtown Dunedin.
This 1686 sq ft home located on a charming brick street has undergone extensive remodeling from top to bottom. Quite frankly, it’s like a brand new home.
Indulge yourself in the following; open kitchen with custom wood cabinets in kitchen, solid surface counter-tops, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, open floor plan, completely remodeled bathrooms with walk in shower in master BR, new paint and plank laminate flooring throughout, new windows, barn doors, ceiling fans, blinds, new a/c, etc.
Outside you will find a 1 car garage with washer, dryer, sink, additional refrigerator, and screened lanai. The beautiful shaded yard is fenced in the rear with a large storage shed and golf cart parking.
Breweries, restaurants, shopping, antiques, waterfront parks, Pinellas Trail and entertainment are just a 10 minute walk to downtown Dunedin. Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon Island State Park and Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training are just around the corner. The pictures speak for themselves. Call us now...what are you waiting for?
Face Mask are required to enter the property.
Go to our website to apply- www.RPMTradeWinds.com -- click on the RENTALS TAB

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5965868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 750 Wood St have any available units?
750 Wood St has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 750 Wood St have?
Some of 750 Wood St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Wood St currently offering any rent specials?
750 Wood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Wood St pet-friendly?
No, 750 Wood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 750 Wood St offer parking?
Yes, 750 Wood St offers parking.
Does 750 Wood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Wood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Wood St have a pool?
No, 750 Wood St does not have a pool.
Does 750 Wood St have accessible units?
No, 750 Wood St does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Wood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Wood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Wood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 750 Wood St has units with air conditioning.

