725 Patricia Avenue

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Available 06/01/20 Full Reno Pool Home,3B2B Furnished avail 6/1/2020 - Property Id: 62715



Gorgeous Home!

Beautifully Furnished,1850 sqft w/Lanai,

Mid-Century Mod Pool Home with birdcage is located just minutes from Beaches,Pinellas Trail,&Downtown Dunedin.

Pavercircle Drive with dbl door entry.Open fl.plan, with a chef's dream kitchen.Wht.MarthaStewart Cabinets,Pantry,SSteel appls,w/ Samsung Chef's Gas Stove&Samsung Deluxe Fridge with beer/wine cooling drawer

Granite countertops w/huge peninsula

Open kitchen to beamed ceiling LR/DR. Living Room has

DOUBLE SETOF SLIDING POCKET DOORS OPENING TO LG.LANAI &NEWER BIRDCAGED DEEP INGRD POOL!

Backyd is fully fenced with storage shed.

TWO master bdrm suites w/remodeled baths,One has slider to pool&Lanai.



MStewart cabs in laundry off kit with w/d incl.



2 car garage.



Tenant pays all utilities, pool main.&ydcare.



18sr Trane hvac sys in 2018

utilities are very low

Ring doorbell

$500 non-ref pet fee

Bkgrnd/credit check must apply on turbotenant.com $45 fee.

No Smoking..

Renter's Ins. required.

Call 3142161880

Can show now!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62715

Property Id 62715



(RLNE5800167)