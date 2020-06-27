725 Patricia Avenue

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Full Reno Pool Home,3B2B Furnished avail 6/1/2020 - Property Id: 62715
Gorgeous Home!
Beautifully Furnished,1850 sqft w/Lanai,
Mid-Century Mod Pool Home with birdcage is located just minutes from Beaches,Pinellas Trail,&Downtown Dunedin.
Pavercircle Drive with dbl door entry.Open fl.plan, with a chef's dream kitchen.Wht.MarthaStewart Cabinets,Pantry,SSteel appls,w/ Samsung Chef's Gas Stove&Samsung Deluxe Fridge with beer/wine cooling drawer
Granite countertops w/huge peninsula
Open kitchen to beamed ceiling LR/DR. Living Room has
DOUBLE SETOF SLIDING POCKET DOORS OPENING TO LG.LANAI &NEWER BIRDCAGED DEEP INGRD POOL!
Backyd is fully fenced with storage shed.
TWO master bdrm suites w/remodeled baths,One has slider to pool&Lanai.
MStewart cabs in laundry off kit with w/d incl.
2 car garage.
Tenant pays all utilities, pool main.&ydcare.
18sr Trane hvac sys in 2018
utilities are very low
Ring doorbell
$500 non-ref pet fee
Bkgrnd/credit check must apply on turbotenant.com $45 fee.
No Smoking..
Renter's Ins. required.
Call 3142161880
Can show now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62715
(RLNE5800167)