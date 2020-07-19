All apartments in Dunedin
720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:43 AM

720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103

720 Lyndhurst St · No Longer Available
Location

720 Lyndhurst St, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
Call Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407 for details. Charming first level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a gated community of Victoria Palms. This community is located near downtown Dunedin and is close to the Pinellas Trail. Beautiful Laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining and living room area. The living room opens to a covered lanai that is shaded by a beautiful oak tree, There is a spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet. Master bath also has granite counters and a tub/shower combo. 2nd bath has granie countertops and a walkin shower. The stack-able washer and drier are provided but not warranted. Water, sewer, trash and basic cable are included. Community has a swimming pool, fitness center, and a business center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 have any available units?
720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 have?
Some of 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 currently offering any rent specials?
720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 pet-friendly?
No, 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 offer parking?
No, 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 does not offer parking.
Does 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 have a pool?
Yes, 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 has a pool.
Does 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 have accessible units?
No, 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103 has units with air conditioning.
