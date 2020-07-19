720 Lyndhurst St Unit 1103

Amenities

Call Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407 for details. Charming first level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a gated community of Victoria Palms. This community is located near downtown Dunedin and is close to the Pinellas Trail. Beautiful Laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining and living room area. The living room opens to a covered lanai that is shaded by a beautiful oak tree, There is a spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet. Master bath also has granite counters and a tub/shower combo. 2nd bath has granie countertops and a walkin shower. The stack-able washer and drier are provided but not warranted. Water, sewer, trash and basic cable are included. Community has a swimming pool, fitness center, and a business center.