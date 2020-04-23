All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

695 SAN SALVADOR DRIVE

695 San Salvador Drive · No Longer Available
Location

695 San Salvador Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well maintained beautiful home with porcelain tile floors, spacious bedrooms, bonus FL room, large back patio, two car garage. The 2nd & 3rd BRs have full-size guest bathroom, and are on opposite side of home from the Master suite. Fenced backyard with dbl gates. Room for boat/jet skis. Big kitchen. Lots of cabinets & counter space. Interior laundry with W/D hookups. Corner lot in nice golf cart neighborhood. Close to downtown Dunedin restaurants, breweries, bars, farmers market, organic grocers, retail shops & Blue Jays minor league stadium. Easy access to multiple parks, Pinellas Trail (one block walk), Clearwater Beach, Dunedin causeway and Honeymoon Island beach. Utilities are not included in rent. Lawn service included in rent. Washer and dryer not provided. Home is not furnished. Prefer 12 month lease. Will consider as short as 6 months at premium rent. Cats or dogs allowed. Home available as early as March 20th 2020. Please do not disturb current tenants. Great Location!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

