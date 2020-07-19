All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

667 WHISPER COVE COURT

667 Whisper Cove Ct · No Longer Available
Location

667 Whisper Cove Ct, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the highly desired city of Dunedin. Not only is this home close to Dunedin’s lively downtown; it is just 0.8 miles from Dunedin Hospital, 0.5 miles from the Pinellas Trail, and 1 miles from Gulf of Mexico, where you may enjoy stunning sunsets and spectacular views.

Must see this beautiful home. Some of the great features are a fully open kitchen, cozy living room, cathedral ceilings, plantation shutters, private master bedroom with bath and walk in closet, 2 car garage and laundry room.
Unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 WHISPER COVE COURT have any available units?
667 WHISPER COVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 667 WHISPER COVE COURT have?
Some of 667 WHISPER COVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 WHISPER COVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
667 WHISPER COVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 WHISPER COVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 667 WHISPER COVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 667 WHISPER COVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 667 WHISPER COVE COURT offers parking.
Does 667 WHISPER COVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 667 WHISPER COVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 WHISPER COVE COURT have a pool?
No, 667 WHISPER COVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 667 WHISPER COVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 667 WHISPER COVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 667 WHISPER COVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 667 WHISPER COVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 667 WHISPER COVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 667 WHISPER COVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
