667 WHISPER COVE COURT

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the highly desired city of Dunedin. Not only is this home close to Dunedin’s lively downtown; it is just 0.8 miles from Dunedin Hospital, 0.5 miles from the Pinellas Trail, and 1 miles from Gulf of Mexico, where you may enjoy stunning sunsets and spectacular views.



Must see this beautiful home. Some of the great features are a fully open kitchen, cozy living room, cathedral ceilings, plantation shutters, private master bedroom with bath and walk in closet, 2 car garage and laundry room.

Unfurnished