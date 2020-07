Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home for rent. Super cute front porch leads you to your new flooring, update baths, new ceiling fans, windows, lighting, updated paint colors on a large fenced lot less than a mile to Downtown Dunedin. Enclosed back patio for some bonus space along with a huge outdoor patio for grilling or just hanging out. $1750 a month, 1st and security deposit required. Washer and dryer included. Golf carts welcome!