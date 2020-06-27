65 VENTURA DRIVE

Amenities

PRICE REDUCED!!! - This home was about to be rented prior to the lock down and fell thru due to the Pandemic... Desirable Dunedin Home located in a great family/friendly neighborhood of Highland Estates... Updated 4 bedroom/2 full bath(s), close to Dunedin Elementary and Dunedin Middle School and just a short drive to quaint downtown, the beautiful gulf beaches (Clearwater Beach) and Honeymoon Island State Park. Walk through the front doors into an enclosed reading room/porch overlooking a large, beautiful front yard. Living room/dining room combo with ceramic tiled floors. The updated kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, a large closet pantry and a gorgeous granite breakfast bar. Large Master Bedroom w/full master bath is located on the opposite side of the 3 bedrooms. Home has new insulation and attached garage has a washer/dryer - The wooden fenced-in back yard provides privacy, as well as security, for your little ones and pets, which includes a nice sized patio area for your entertainment needs. You can walk, bike or take your golf cart to the ballfield, shops, restaurants and all the great sights that Dunedin has to offer. Rent includes Grounds Maintenance. Please note the following: (1) I will check your credit report; (2) I will check for any past evictions; (3) I will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) I will verify your previous landlord references; (6) I will perform a criminal background screening.