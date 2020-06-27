All apartments in Dunedin
65 VENTURA DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

65 VENTURA DRIVE

65 Ventura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

65 Ventura Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
PRICE REDUCED!!! - This home was about to be rented prior to the lock down and fell thru due to the Pandemic... Desirable Dunedin Home located in a great family/friendly neighborhood of Highland Estates... Updated 4 bedroom/2 full bath(s), close to Dunedin Elementary and Dunedin Middle School and just a short drive to quaint downtown, the beautiful gulf beaches (Clearwater Beach) and Honeymoon Island State Park. Walk through the front doors into an enclosed reading room/porch overlooking a large, beautiful front yard. Living room/dining room combo with ceramic tiled floors. The updated kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, a large closet pantry and a gorgeous granite breakfast bar. Large Master Bedroom w/full master bath is located on the opposite side of the 3 bedrooms. Home has new insulation and attached garage has a washer/dryer - The wooden fenced-in back yard provides privacy, as well as security, for your little ones and pets, which includes a nice sized patio area for your entertainment needs. You can walk, bike or take your golf cart to the ballfield, shops, restaurants and all the great sights that Dunedin has to offer. Rent includes Grounds Maintenance. Please note the following: (1) I will check your credit report; (2) I will check for any past evictions; (3) I will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) I will verify your previous landlord references; (6) I will perform a criminal background screening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 VENTURA DRIVE have any available units?
65 VENTURA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 65 VENTURA DRIVE have?
Some of 65 VENTURA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 VENTURA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
65 VENTURA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 VENTURA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 VENTURA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 65 VENTURA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 65 VENTURA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 65 VENTURA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 VENTURA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 VENTURA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 65 VENTURA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 65 VENTURA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 65 VENTURA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 65 VENTURA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 VENTURA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 VENTURA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 VENTURA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
