Dunedin, FL
630 DRAKE LANE N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

630 DRAKE LANE N

630 Drake Lane North · (727) 612-9248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL 34698
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1267 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Dunedin's Sunset Retreat! This Coastal Townhome is conveniently located near Caladesi Island/Honeymoon Island (Dunedin's Beach), which is less than 3 miles away. Clearwater Beach & Clearwater Aquarium are also a short drive away! This Waterfront Community has a Private Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, & Clubhouse available to guests. The Pinellas Bike Trail is directly across the street and goes as far north as Tarpon Springs & as far south as St. Petersburg. 3 Month Minimum. Owner may entertain long term lease.

**Vacation Rental**
**Prices vary on Season.**
All Reservations under 6 months, will have an additional 13% tourist tax + $150 Cleaning Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 DRAKE LANE N have any available units?
630 DRAKE LANE N has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 630 DRAKE LANE N have?
Some of 630 DRAKE LANE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 DRAKE LANE N currently offering any rent specials?
630 DRAKE LANE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 DRAKE LANE N pet-friendly?
No, 630 DRAKE LANE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 630 DRAKE LANE N offer parking?
Yes, 630 DRAKE LANE N does offer parking.
Does 630 DRAKE LANE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 DRAKE LANE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 DRAKE LANE N have a pool?
Yes, 630 DRAKE LANE N has a pool.
Does 630 DRAKE LANE N have accessible units?
No, 630 DRAKE LANE N does not have accessible units.
Does 630 DRAKE LANE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 DRAKE LANE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 630 DRAKE LANE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 DRAKE LANE N does not have units with air conditioning.
