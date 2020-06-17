630 DRAKE LANE N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Welcome to Dunedin's Sunset Retreat! This Coastal Townhome is conveniently located near Caladesi Island/Honeymoon Island (Dunedin's Beach), which is less than 3 miles away. Clearwater Beach & Clearwater Aquarium are also a short drive away! This Waterfront Community has a Private Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, & Clubhouse available to guests. The Pinellas Bike Trail is directly across the street and goes as far north as Tarpon Springs & as far south as St. Petersburg. 3 Month Minimum. Owner may entertain long term lease.



**Vacation Rental**

**Prices vary on Season.**

All Reservations under 6 months, will have an additional 13% tourist tax + $150 Cleaning Fee.