617 Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime location in desirable Dunedin! Near downtown.

Location, location, location! Beautiful 2 BR, 1 bath apartment in walkable area of Dunedin. Just steps to the Pinellas trail. 3 blocks to Main Street and 3 blocks to the incredible sunsets over the relaxing waters of St. Joseph Sound. All tile floors. Refreshed and repainted. Lots of closet space. Plenty of parking. Landlord pays water. Coin washer and dryer on site. $1300/month. $1300 security deposit. Pets okay with one-time fee ($200). Email cpern@aol.com for showing.