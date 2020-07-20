All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 608 NORFOLK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
608 NORFOLK STREET
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

608 NORFOLK STREET

608 Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

608 Norfolk Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This duplex is located near Dunedin Elementary and local laundry mat. Corner lot and end unit has a large one bedroom with walk in closet with built in shelving in closet and bedroom. Large Bathroom features bath tub with shower. Large kitchen with eat in space and exit door to side patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 NORFOLK STREET have any available units?
608 NORFOLK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 608 NORFOLK STREET have?
Some of 608 NORFOLK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 NORFOLK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
608 NORFOLK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 NORFOLK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 608 NORFOLK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 608 NORFOLK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 608 NORFOLK STREET offers parking.
Does 608 NORFOLK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 NORFOLK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 NORFOLK STREET have a pool?
No, 608 NORFOLK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 608 NORFOLK STREET have accessible units?
No, 608 NORFOLK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 608 NORFOLK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 NORFOLK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 NORFOLK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 NORFOLK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDunedin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg