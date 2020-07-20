608 NORFOLK STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This duplex is located near Dunedin Elementary and local laundry mat. Corner lot and end unit has a large one bedroom with walk in closet with built in shelving in closet and bedroom. Large Bathroom features bath tub with shower. Large kitchen with eat in space and exit door to side patio.