This duplex is located near Dunedin Elementary and local laundry mat. Corner lot and end unit has a large one bedroom with walk in closet with built in shelving in closet and bedroom. Large Bathroom features bath tub with shower. Large kitchen with eat in space and exit door to side patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 NORFOLK STREET have any available units?
608 NORFOLK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 608 NORFOLK STREET have?
Some of 608 NORFOLK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 NORFOLK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
608 NORFOLK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.