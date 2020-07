Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Here is a great opportunity to rent a beautifully updated, completely furnished home just off Main St. in Dunedin! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house provides everything you need to move right in! Stay for as little as 7 months to a year, or even longer! Rent includes grounds care and pest control.

Room sizes are approximate and should be verified by tenant.