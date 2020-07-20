All apartments in Dunedin
Dunedin, FL
519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE

519 Orangewood Drive · No Longer Available
Dunedin
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Location

519 Orangewood Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location-Great Neighborhood. Spacious 1,465 square foot home completely renovated with fresh updates. New, 2018 windows. 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and 2 full baths. This includes a newer kitchen & dishwasher. Master bedroom with private bathroom. All ceramic floors. Laundry area +machines inside the home for your convenience. Covered parking to protect your car from the hot Florida sun. A fenced in yard and a very spacious deck. This home is a quick 1 mile, 5-minute drive or a 20-minute walk to downtown Dunedin which is filled with shops, great restaurants and bars, and local activities and events. This home has a very open and spacious layout. The renovations were very tastefully done emphasizing both function and well thought out design. This home is a short 5-minute walk away to the Pinellas bike trail. The Pinellas bike trail has miles of secluded trails going all the way to St. Petersburg or to Tarpon Springs. This home is also only a 10-minute walk to Edgewater Dr to view the fantastic Florida sunsets. Contact us today to schedule a showing. Dog friendly with restrictions. Renter responsible for utilities. Text owner today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
