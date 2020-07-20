519 ORANGEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Great Location-Great Neighborhood. Spacious 1,465 square foot home completely renovated with fresh updates. New, 2018 windows. 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and 2 full baths. This includes a newer kitchen & dishwasher. Master bedroom with private bathroom. All ceramic floors. Laundry area +machines inside the home for your convenience. Covered parking to protect your car from the hot Florida sun. A fenced in yard and a very spacious deck. This home is a quick 1 mile, 5-minute drive or a 20-minute walk to downtown Dunedin which is filled with shops, great restaurants and bars, and local activities and events. This home has a very open and spacious layout. The renovations were very tastefully done emphasizing both function and well thought out design. This home is a short 5-minute walk away to the Pinellas bike trail. The Pinellas bike trail has miles of secluded trails going all the way to St. Petersburg or to Tarpon Springs. This home is also only a 10-minute walk to Edgewater Dr to view the fantastic Florida sunsets. Contact us today to schedule a showing. Dog friendly with restrictions. Renter responsible for utilities. Text owner today.