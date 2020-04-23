All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 515 MANOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
515 MANOR DRIVE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

515 MANOR DRIVE

515 Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

515 Manor Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to delightful Dunedin. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is move-in ready and features many brand new features. The kitchen boasts all new appliances, including a Bosch dishwasher. A skylight adds brightness and reduces electricity bills. The home is freshly painted, with new flooring throughout. The backyard is fully fenced in with a vinyl privacy fence, and offers a 1 car garage. Downtown Dunedin is less than a mile away, where you will find boutique shops, trendy restaurants, the Pinellas Trail and more! Property is unfinished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
515 MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 515 MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 515 MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
515 MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 515 MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 515 MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 515 MANOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 515 MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 MANOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 515 MANOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 515 MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 515 MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 515 MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 MANOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 MANOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg