515 MANOR DRIVE

Amenities
Welcome to delightful Dunedin. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is move-in ready and features many brand new features. The kitchen boasts all new appliances, including a Bosch dishwasher. A skylight adds brightness and reduces electricity bills. The home is freshly painted, with new flooring throughout. The backyard is fully fenced in with a vinyl privacy fence, and offers a 1 car garage. Downtown Dunedin is less than a mile away, where you will find boutique shops, trendy restaurants, the Pinellas Trail and more! Property is unfinished.