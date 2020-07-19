All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:25 PM

451 CHICAGO AVE

451 Chicago Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

451 Chicago Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0ed36f602c ---- MO/LB You will love being only blocks away from the bustling downtown Dunedin area! Shopping, Dining, Breweries, Fresh Fish Markets, Regular Sunday Markets, Churches, Hospitals, Baseball Stadium! Need we say more?! When you hear Location, Location, Location you should hear 451 Chicago Ave! This is it guys, sell your car if you want you will not need it with everything so close! This homeowner is sparing no expense to get this entire building updated! New open floor plan, Brand-new kitchen cabinets, they still have the plastic on them! New Stackable Washer/Dryer, New AC, New Fixtures, New almost everything. With WATER, INTERNET, & CABLE included this one it will not last long. Internet Included in rent. FOR MORE INFO, REQUIREMENTS, APPLICATIONS, OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE VISIT WWW \"dot\" ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES \"dot\" COM// THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 CHICAGO AVE have any available units?
451 CHICAGO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 451 CHICAGO AVE have?
Some of 451 CHICAGO AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 CHICAGO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
451 CHICAGO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 CHICAGO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 451 CHICAGO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 451 CHICAGO AVE offer parking?
No, 451 CHICAGO AVE does not offer parking.
Does 451 CHICAGO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 CHICAGO AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 CHICAGO AVE have a pool?
No, 451 CHICAGO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 451 CHICAGO AVE have accessible units?
No, 451 CHICAGO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 451 CHICAGO AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 CHICAGO AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 CHICAGO AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 451 CHICAGO AVE has units with air conditioning.
