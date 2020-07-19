Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0ed36f602c ---- MO/LB You will love being only blocks away from the bustling downtown Dunedin area! Shopping, Dining, Breweries, Fresh Fish Markets, Regular Sunday Markets, Churches, Hospitals, Baseball Stadium! Need we say more?! When you hear Location, Location, Location you should hear 451 Chicago Ave! This is it guys, sell your car if you want you will not need it with everything so close! This homeowner is sparing no expense to get this entire building updated! New open floor plan, Brand-new kitchen cabinets, they still have the plastic on them! New Stackable Washer/Dryer, New AC, New Fixtures, New almost everything. With WATER, INTERNET, & CABLE included this one it will not last long. Internet Included in rent. FOR MORE INFO, REQUIREMENTS, APPLICATIONS, OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE VISIT WWW \"dot\" ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES \"dot\" COM// THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING