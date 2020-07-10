439 PAULA DRIVE S

Amenities

For rent renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the Dunedin Causeway area! Enjoy the salt life here! Walk the Dunedin Causeway or ride your bike to Honeymoon Island! This unit is within walking distance to local restaurants. This condo also has canal water views. Updated kitchen and bath. Updated flooring. Neutral paint colors. Open floor plan. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. This unit is located on the second floor near the laundry room. Centrally located to shopping, grocery store, restaurants, the Caladesi/Honeymoon Island beaches, fishing, downtown Dunedin, the Pinellas Trail and more! This move-in ready condo is a must see and a pleasure to show!