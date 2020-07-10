All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

439 PAULA DRIVE S

439 South Paula Drive · No Longer Available
Location

439 South Paula Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
For rent renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the Dunedin Causeway area! Enjoy the salt life here! Walk the Dunedin Causeway or ride your bike to Honeymoon Island! This unit is within walking distance to local restaurants. This condo also has canal water views. Updated kitchen and bath. Updated flooring. Neutral paint colors. Open floor plan. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. This unit is located on the second floor near the laundry room. Centrally located to shopping, grocery store, restaurants, the Caladesi/Honeymoon Island beaches, fishing, downtown Dunedin, the Pinellas Trail and more! This move-in ready condo is a must see and a pleasure to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 PAULA DRIVE S have any available units?
439 PAULA DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 439 PAULA DRIVE S have?
Some of 439 PAULA DRIVE S's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 PAULA DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
439 PAULA DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 PAULA DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 439 PAULA DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 439 PAULA DRIVE S offer parking?
No, 439 PAULA DRIVE S does not offer parking.
Does 439 PAULA DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 PAULA DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 PAULA DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 439 PAULA DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 439 PAULA DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 439 PAULA DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 439 PAULA DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 PAULA DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 439 PAULA DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 PAULA DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.

