patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Charming 'Key West' style apartment with in footsteps of the Gulf of Mexico. Property is located in the quaint paradise of beautiful Downtown Dunedin. Apartment C is located on the ground level. Remodeled apartment featuring a full size kitchen w/ updated appliances, tile floors throughout, full bathroom w/ shower, and a large closet. Property features open porches, large private yard, and plenty of parking. Square feet is approximate. A must see!