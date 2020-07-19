3349 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

No Pets Please! Great Location! Gated Conmunity! Nice townhome with Great views! New Carpet

throughout and just installed a New Water Softener. Spacious Open plan. Large Kitchen

looks into Living/dining room. Screened lanai. Bedrooms are on second floor, split

bedroom plan with a large den/office/playroom open space on 2nd floor . Master suite

with private bath, Large Guest suite with bath close by. 1/2 bath on 1st floor for guests.

Sought after 2 car garage! Community Pool! Beaches, Airports, Shopping, Medical

all are within minutes!