3349 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W

Amenities
No Pets Please! Great Location! Gated Conmunity! Nice townhome with Great views! New Carpet
throughout and just installed a New Water Softener. Spacious Open plan. Large Kitchen
looks into Living/dining room. Screened lanai. Bedrooms are on second floor, split
bedroom plan with a large den/office/playroom open space on 2nd floor . Master suite
with private bath, Large Guest suite with bath close by. 1/2 bath on 1st floor for guests.
Sought after 2 car garage! Community Pool! Beaches, Airports, Shopping, Medical
all are within minutes!