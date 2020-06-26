330 PROMENADE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport elevator parking pool

Beautifully updated third floor (with elevator) two bedroom / two bath condo in well-maintained Country Lakes. This unit is in pristine condition - never had any smoking or pets. Vaulted ceilings and crown molding, updated kitchen with granite and stainless. Split bedroom plan with updated bathrooms. New A/C, wood-look tile flooring and wood flooring throughout. Screened porch with storage closet overlooks the pool area. Zoned for Dunedin Elementary, Middle and High. Tenant must have renter's insurance. Rent includes basic cable, water and trash. One assigned carport with additional storage closet.