Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
330 PROMENADE DRIVE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

330 PROMENADE DRIVE

330 Promenade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 Promenade Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
elevator
parking
pool
Beautifully updated third floor (with elevator) two bedroom / two bath condo in well-maintained Country Lakes. This unit is in pristine condition - never had any smoking or pets. Vaulted ceilings and crown molding, updated kitchen with granite and stainless. Split bedroom plan with updated bathrooms. New A/C, wood-look tile flooring and wood flooring throughout. Screened porch with storage closet overlooks the pool area. Zoned for Dunedin Elementary, Middle and High. Tenant must have renter's insurance. Rent includes basic cable, water and trash. One assigned carport with additional storage closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 PROMENADE DRIVE have any available units?
330 PROMENADE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 330 PROMENADE DRIVE have?
Some of 330 PROMENADE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 PROMENADE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
330 PROMENADE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 PROMENADE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 PROMENADE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 330 PROMENADE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 330 PROMENADE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 330 PROMENADE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 PROMENADE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 PROMENADE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 330 PROMENADE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 330 PROMENADE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 330 PROMENADE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 330 PROMENADE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 PROMENADE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 PROMENADE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 PROMENADE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
