322 Skinner Blvd

Completely remodeled 3 BR, 1 bath apartment of duplex in the heart of downtown Dunedin. Available February 16 or March 1. Walk or bike to everything. Two houses from the Pinellas bicycle trail. New inside washer/dryer, new hot water heater, new central AC, new stove, new dishwasher, new floors. Fenced yard. Secure parking in rear. 900 sq ft. Note back third bedroom is small but functional. $1400/month. $1400 security deposit. Water paid by landlord. Fenced backyard with outdoor storage shed. Pets okay with one-time fee.