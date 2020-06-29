All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 322 Skinner Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
322 Skinner Blvd
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:34 AM

322 Skinner Blvd

322 Skinner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

322 Skinner Boulevard, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely remodeled 3 BR, 1 bath apartment of duplex in the heart of downtown Dunedin. Available February 16 or March 1. Walk or bike to everything. Two houses from the Pinellas bicycle trail. New inside washer/dryer, new hot water heater, new central AC, new stove, new dishwasher, new floors. Fenced yard. Secure parking in rear. 900 sq ft. Note back third bedroom is small but functional. $1400/month. $1400 security deposit. Water paid by landlord. Fenced backyard with outdoor storage shed. Pets okay with one-time fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Skinner Blvd have any available units?
322 Skinner Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 322 Skinner Blvd have?
Some of 322 Skinner Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Skinner Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
322 Skinner Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Skinner Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Skinner Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 322 Skinner Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 322 Skinner Blvd offers parking.
Does 322 Skinner Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Skinner Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Skinner Blvd have a pool?
No, 322 Skinner Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 322 Skinner Blvd have accessible units?
No, 322 Skinner Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Skinner Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Skinner Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Skinner Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 Skinner Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg