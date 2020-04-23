319 BROADWAY

Amenities

SEVEN MONTH LEASE ONLY. Spacious Dunedin pool home with lots of character and old charm. You can't beat this location right next to the Pinellas Trail, minutes to downtown, Edgewater Drive and the marina, situated on a beautiful lot with mature trees. Huge family room open to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops plus a generous eating space over looking the pool area. Separate formal dining or living room area with stacked stone fireplace and built in shelves. Four very good sized bedrooms and two full baths. Indoor storage room and washer/dryer included. Fenced back yard, large screened in pool area. Pool and lawn service is included in the rent so you can enjoy your free time!