Dunedin, FL
319 BROADWAY
319 BROADWAY

319 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

319 Broadway, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
SEVEN MONTH LEASE ONLY. Spacious Dunedin pool home with lots of character and old charm. You can't beat this location right next to the Pinellas Trail, minutes to downtown, Edgewater Drive and the marina, situated on a beautiful lot with mature trees. Huge family room open to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops plus a generous eating space over looking the pool area. Separate formal dining or living room area with stacked stone fireplace and built in shelves. Four very good sized bedrooms and two full baths. Indoor storage room and washer/dryer included. Fenced back yard, large screened in pool area. Pool and lawn service is included in the rent so you can enjoy your free time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 BROADWAY have any available units?
319 BROADWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 319 BROADWAY have?
Some of 319 BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
319 BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 319 BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 319 BROADWAY offer parking?
No, 319 BROADWAY does not offer parking.
Does 319 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 BROADWAY have a pool?
Yes, 319 BROADWAY has a pool.
Does 319 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 319 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 319 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 BROADWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
